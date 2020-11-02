News

After trustee's resignation, Ravenswood school board to appoint replacement

Members will accept applications, interview applicants in public

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

Mon, Nov 2, 2020
The Ravenswood City School District Board of Education plans to begin interviewing candidates for a trustee seat in the first week of December. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

The Ravenswood City School Board of Education is moving forward with making a provisional appointment rather than holding a special election to fill a vacancy left by the sudden resignation of former trustee Stephanie Fitch halfway through her first term.

The four remaining trustees, smarting at the estimated $400,000 that the district would have to bear to mount a special election, voted on Thursday to instead take the steps necessary to appoint a replacement by mid-December.

Under board bylaw, the board will be required to develop an application, publicize it widely and then have a subcommittee review applications. Trustee Tamara Sobomehin and board President Ana Maria Pulido volunteered to serve on the subcommittee.

The board will interview applicants at open meetings and then make a provisional appointment, which the public has 30 days to challenge with a petition, John Nibbelin, chief deputy at the San Mateo County Office of The County Counsel, explained to the board. A petition must have signatures from 1.5% of the voters in the district, which, if gathered, would trigger a special election that the district would still pay for, Nibbelin said.

Under Education Code, applicants must be a registered voter, a citizen, at least 28 years old, reside within the jurisdictional boundaries of the district and can't be a Ravenswood employee.

The appointment will be effective through December 2022, the remainder of Fitch's term.

The board plans to post an application by Monday, Nov. 2, and have it open until the week of Nov. 23, when Sobomehin and Pulido will begin reviewing applications. The public interview process will begin in the first week of December.

Fitch's resignation came shortly before the election, in which six candidates are vying for two open seats. Whoever is elected to the board officially takes office on Dec. 11.

Comments

nancy
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
1 hour ago
nancy, Menlo Park: other
Registered user
1 hour ago
Like this comment

Excellent decision on the part of the Ravenswood School Board to appoint a replacement trustee rather than to hold an election for the position of departing trustee Stephanie Fitch thereby squandering $400, 000, an amount better spent on students!

