After trustee's resignation, Ravenswood school board to appoint replacement

The Ravenswood City School Board of Education is moving forward with making a provisional appointment rather than holding a special election to fill a vacancy left by the sudden resignation of former trustee Stephanie Fitch halfway through her first term.

The four remaining trustees, smarting at the estimated $400,000 that the district would have to bear to mount a special election, voted on Thursday to instead take the steps necessary to appoint a replacement by mid-December.

Under board bylaw, the board will be required to develop an application, publicize it widely and then have a subcommittee review applications. Trustee Tamara Sobomehin and board President Ana Maria Pulido volunteered to serve on the subcommittee.

The board will interview applicants at open meetings and then make a provisional appointment, which the public has 30 days to challenge with a petition, John Nibbelin, chief deputy at the San Mateo County Office of The County Counsel, explained to the board. A petition must have signatures from 1.5% of the voters in the district, which, if gathered, would trigger a special election that the district would still pay for, Nibbelin said.

Under Education Code, applicants must be a registered voter, a citizen, at least 28 years old, reside within the jurisdictional boundaries of the district and can't be a Ravenswood employee.