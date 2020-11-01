Letters to the editor: Prop 15, Anna Eshoo, climate change

Like many other propositions that have to use broad terms to shift tax policy and lock in categories of public spending, it's anyone's guess what the collateral damage might be. When we consider complex changes like this (as opposed to broad questions of policy like restoring the vote to ex-felons), we should do it through the legislature, which can take the time to study all dimensions of the issue. That's why we have a representative democracy. Let's ask our elected representatives to look at the issue in a way that thoughtfully balances competing interests and avoids surprises. In the meantime, vote no on Prop. 15.

I read with interest the letter ("Yes on Prop 15," Oct. 9) supporting Proposition 15, which would tax commercial property at its "highest and best use" value without regard to any change in ownership. The writer pointed out that large properties like Disneyland are getting a special break, and that 40% of the money raised would be earmarked for education. I also read carefully an opposing guest opinion ("Vote no on Proposition 15," Oct. 23) arguing that much of the increased tax bill would be paid by small businesses due to the tax pass-through provisions of their leases. It occurs to me that other unintended consequences, such as private clubs being forced to sell and develop long-held open spaces, would also befall us. But although I oppose Prop 15 it's not because I know exactly what the effects will be; instead, it's because I don't. No one does.

The "No on Prop 15" campaign will have you think that voting yes will mean increasing taxes on homeowners and small businesses. Nothing could be further from the truth. The passage of Prop 15 will lead to the closing of a long-standing tax loophole corporations have used to escape paying their fair share of property taxes in California. Meanwhile, homeowners and small businesses have had to bear the increasing brunt of making up for our state budget shortfalls while corporations continue to evade their obligations to the state and our communities.

During this pandemic and horrendous fire season, her first priority has been assistance to first responders and those suffering from the pandemic and the fires. She worked hard on developing the CARES Act — the first bill that addressed the economic crises during the pandemic. Her experience and knowledge of how the government and Congress works has enabled her to pass over 45 bills with bipartisan support, including the Paris Climate Agreement and the Affordable Care Act. Anna knows the ropes in government and knows, respects, and protects her constituents. Vote for Anna!

Here is why I am voting for Anna Eshoo for Congress representing the 18th Congressional District. Since 1992, Anna has served our congressional district well. I am a dietitian in health care, and I have seen directly how Anna has always supported legislation to provide meals, food, and health care for the underserved in all age groups. She is the first woman to chair the most powerful committee in Congress — the Health Subcommittee of Energy & Commerce. She is working hard to combat rising prescription costs by introducing legislation overhauling Medicare to allow the federal government to negotiate prescription drug prices. She serves Silicon Valley as a champion for net neutrality and as the author of a revolutionary digital signature bill. Anna cares about her constituents and, before COVID, met with them regularly in person. She now holds regular virtual town hall meetings to hear directly from her constituents. She respects and honors each constituent and is always willing to listen.

Fortunately, we can get climate change under control. We have the technology, we just need the political will. Call your member of Congress and ask them to prioritize climate solutions. Contact the local chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby at [email protected] to learn what else you can do. We can solve climate change together!

This fire season has got me thinking about moving, as Sherry Listgarten suggested in her recent post, "Thinking of moving? You're not alone." (Published in The Almanac's blog section Oct. 18) Unfortunately, there are not great options for places to go. Colorado and Oregon have been burning. The southeast has been pummeled by hurricanes. Coastal New Jersey, my former home, is flooding frequently.

Several years ago, I got to know her personally, collaborating with her on a wide range of issues important to our community. Her willingness to work with me, and my fellow concerned residents, on a very wide range of issues ranging from poverty eradication to special education inspired us and made us know we always have an ally in Washington. She is always willing to meet, always answers emails, and always takes care of requests from her constituents. She is a dynamo in Washington, and also supports us locally.

I urge you to reelect Rep. Anna Eshoo. She's been our representative for 20 years, and always cares deeply about her constituents, persistently and effectively passing legislation that has protected consumer interests, our environment, and our health, for the benefit of all Americans. She also believes in working across the aisle, which is one of the reasons her work is so powerful.

With the challenges we are facing these days as a nation, we need someone who can help rethink how our young people can get a jump-start on building career-sustaining skills. I believe the community college system is an integral part of the solution and that John has great ideas on what to do. Furthermore, he comes with highly relevant firsthand experience; he is a graduate of the California community college system and is an entrepreneur, he knows what kids need to maximize the chances of getting and keeping rich and rewarding long-term jobs.

Letters to the editor: Prop 15, Anna Eshoo, climate change