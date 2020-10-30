Portola Valley district maintains AA+ credit rating

The Portola Valley School District has maintained its double bond credit rating from financial services company Standard & Poor's, according to an Oct. 27 press release. The company warns that wildfire risk in the district could impact its finances in the future.

Last year, Standard & Poor's upgraded the district's general obligation bond credit rating two levels, from "AA-" to "AA+," the second-highest possible rating an issuer can achieve.

"We have worked hard to maintain our credit rating for the benefit of local taxpayers," said the district's Chief Business Official Connie Ngo.

The district has benefited from stable revenues which have contributed to strong financial results and the maintenance of "very strong" available reserves, Standard & Poor's said in an Oct. 21 letter to the district.

"(District) management doesn't anticipate major cost pressures in the near term, leading us to expect the district to maintain very strong available reserves," the letter states. "The stable outlook reflects our expectation the district will be able to maintain a very strong available fund balance."