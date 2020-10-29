From pop-up vote centers to drop boxes, there are lots of ways to cast your ballot in San Mateo County

Registered voters in San Mateo County can bring their completed ballots to any of the 39 drop box locations. Outside drop boxes are available at any time until the close of voting at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Those placed inside buildings are open during the building's business hours.
A total of 45 in-person vote centers throughout the county will be open from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Same-day registration for eligible voters is available at polling places, vote centers and the county Elections Office at 40 Tower Road, San Mateo.
Atherton's will be located at El Camino Hall at Menlo College, 1000 El Camino Real. Menlo Park will have three in-person vote centers: Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, Sequoia Room, 700 Alma St.; Onetta Harris Community Center, Multipurpose Room, 100 Terminal Ave.; and the Residence Inn, Menlo Atherton Room, 555 Glenwood Ave. Woodside's will be at Woodside Village Church, 3154 Woodside Road, and Portola Valley's will be at Portola Valley Town Center, Community Hall, 765 Portola Road.
The San Mateo County elections office will also be providing curbside ballot drop-off at all 45 vote centers on Election Day, allowing voters to safely deliver their ballots without leaving their vehicles.
The San Mateo County Elections Office announced Wednesday that the county's event center in San Mateo would serve as a "super vote center" due to its large facilities and acres of parking. It plans to set up 20 voting booths 6 feet apart inside Sequoia Hall via the west parking lot entrance on Delaware Avenue, according to a press release. The event center will also have drive-thru voting, where elections staff will bring people a vote-by-mail ballot.
New this election, the county has also deployed a mobile vote center targeting urban areas with low eligible voter registration as well as rural areas affected by the recent CZU wildfires. The mobile vote center will move from Pescadero High School to the Hillsdale Shopping Center from Oct. 30 through Election Day. Pop-up vote centers will also be held at East Palo Alto Academy at 1050 Myrtle St. Nov. 2-3 and at the La Honda Fire Brigade at 8945 La Honda Road on Election Day.
Anyone voting in person in San Mateo County will be asked to wear a face covering, maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance from others and use hand sanitizer before and after voting. To track your ballot, subscribe to "Where's My Ballot?" at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov.
There are two more ways to vote. Send a completed ballot by mail, postmarked on or before Nov. 3. For voters who are disabled or visually impaired, there is the county's Remote Accessible Vote by Mail System, in which voters can fill out a screen-readable ballot, print it out, and either mail or drop off the ballot at the San Mateo County Registration & Elections Division. More information is at smcacre.org.
The Almanac's voter guide offers links to news stories, candidate profiles and editorials to help you make an informed decision on local races. We'll keep adding links to new stories leading up to Election Day. You can find it here.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.