From pop-up vote centers to drop boxes, there are lots of ways to cast your ballot in San Mateo County

Registered voters in San Mateo County can bring their completed ballots to any of the 39 drop box locations. Outside drop boxes are available at any time until the close of voting at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Those placed inside buildings are open during the building's business hours.

A total of 45 in-person vote centers throughout the county will be open from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Same-day registration for eligible voters is available at polling places, vote centers and the county Elections Office at 40 Tower Road, San Mateo.

Atherton's will be located at El Camino Hall at Menlo College, 1000 El Camino Real. Menlo Park will have three in-person vote centers: Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, Sequoia Room, 700 Alma St.; Onetta Harris Community Center, Multipurpose Room, 100 Terminal Ave.; and the Residence Inn, Menlo Atherton Room, 555 Glenwood Ave. Woodside's will be at Woodside Village Church, 3154 Woodside Road, and Portola Valley's will be at Portola Valley Town Center, Community Hall, 765 Portola Road.

The San Mateo County elections office will also be providing curbside ballot drop-off at all 45 vote centers on Election Day, allowing voters to safely deliver their ballots without leaving their vehicles.

The San Mateo County Elections Office announced Wednesday that the county's event center in San Mateo would serve as a "super vote center" due to its large facilities and acres of parking. It plans to set up 20 voting booths 6 feet apart inside Sequoia Hall via the west parking lot entrance on Delaware Avenue, according to a press release. The event center will also have drive-thru voting, where elections staff will bring people a vote-by-mail ballot.