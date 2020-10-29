News

Election night 2020: Tune in for local results, analysis

Live broadcast set for 10 p.m. this Tuesday

by Embarcadero Media staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Midpeninsula residents can watch local election results next Tuesday night during a live, one-hour broadcast being co-produced by Palo Alto Online, The Almanac and the Midpen Media Center.

The special news program will be livestreamed at 10 p.m. simultaneously on the Palo Alto Online YouTube channel, the Media Center's website at midpenmedia.org and local cable channel 30. It will feature updated results and analysis of selected races and measures on the ballot in Palo Alto, Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Atherton and Mountain View.

The broadcast will be hosted by Palo Alto Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong and will feature commentary from former Palo Alto City Council member Vic Ojakian and Henrietta Burroughs, director of the East Palo Alto Media Center and host of the "Talking with Henrietta" cable show.

Along with a summary of election results as they are released by the Registrars of Voters in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, selected candidates will be interviewed throughout the hour by Palo Alto Weekly and Almanac reporters.

View more of our election coverage, including candidate profiles, video interviews and voter resources, here.

Comments

brent
Registered user
another community
35 minutes ago
brent, another community
Registered user
35 minutes ago
why not cover redwood city on election nite......

