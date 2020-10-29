Branch out for the weekend at Filoli's Orchard Days

What says "fall" better than a stroll through an orchard of trees covered with ripe apples? The Filoli Estate is welcoming families to its Gentleman's Orchard, which is home to hundreds of heritage fruit trees bearing everything from pears to persimmons — and of course varieties of apples. The orchard will be open this weekend, Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Filoli Estate, 86 Cañada Road, Woodside.

Visitors can take a turn getting lost in a mini hay maze; pick up sweet treats including hand pies, donuts and caramel apples; and shop for unique creations by local artists.

The event also features a chance to learn about the history of the trees in Filoli's Gentleman’s Orchard.

Orchard Days are included with general admission to the Filoli Estate, which is $15-$25. Visitors must make advance reservations. For more information, visit filoli.org.