Stephanie Fitch resigns after two years on Ravenswood school board

"Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I will no longer be a resident of East Palo Alto and thereby be unable to serve on the board," she said. "It has been an absolute honor to work alongside such brilliant, passionate and dedicated people. I appreciate everyone's support and respect for the privacy of my family during this time."

Trustee Stephanie Fitch, who was elected in 2018 on a campaign of reform and change, is resigning from the Ravenswood City School District Board of Education.

Fitch's announcement came less than two weeks before the Nov. 3 election, in which six candidates are running for two open seats on the Ravenswood board. Wilson and Marielena Gaona Mendoza's terms are ending in November. Wilson is not running for reelection while Gaona Mendoza is seeking a second term.

Under board bylaw, the board must either order an election or make a provisional appointment to replace Fitch within 60 days. For a provisional appointment, the board must advertise the appointment in local media "to draw from the largest possible number of candidates," board bylaw states. A committee consisting of less than a quorum of the board must ensure that applicants are eligible for board membership and announce the names of the eligible candidates. The board must interview the candidates at a public meeting, take public input and select the provisional appointee by a majority vote.

Trustee Tamara Sobomehin, who was also elected in 2018, said "it's been inspiring … to see someone grow up here, be a child in this community, be a student in the surrounding community and then come back and serve the community. That's why so many people here do the hard work every day. You're a product of that hard work."

"You have really helped to bring this board together," Wilson said. "We now have a good reputation out there of working together and focusing on the children."

Fitch's resignation announcement elicited an emotional outpouring from fellow board members who lauded her for being a dedicated public servant who brought a fresh perspective to the district at a challenging time and helped repair fissures on the board itself . Trustee Sharifa Wilson called her departure a "significant loss."

Fitch's 2018 campaign focused on communication, data-driven decision making and transparency. She served as vice president during her first year on the board, which saw the forced resignation of former superintendent Gloria Hernandez-Goff and the interim (and later permanent) appointment of superintendent Gina Sudaria. She also served as the board made difficult budget decisions, including closing two schools, and the district's shift to distance learning during the pandemic shutdown.

Stephanie Fitch resigns after two years on Ravenswood school board

Remaining trustees must either order an election or make a provisional appointment to fill vacancy