Fundraising for school board races slows as elections approach

Jacqui Cebrian, a teacher and candidate for the district's Area E, dropped out of the race in mid-September to support candidate Shawneece Stevenson instead. Cebrian said she believed Stevenson, as a Black woman, would better represent the area, which includes Menlo Park neighborhoods east of Highway 101 as well as East Palo Alto. Cebrian's name is still on the ballot, as the San Mateo County Elections Office's deadline for candidates to withdraw had already passed.

In the Sequoia Union High School District, there are five candidates running for three open seats : incumbent Georgia Jack and challengers Rich Ginn, a parent and business owner, and Shamar Edwards, former TIDE Academy principal and current Sunnyvale Middle School principal, in trustee Area C, which represents Woodside, West Menlo Park and Portola Valley. Incumbent Carrie Du Bois is running uncontested to represent Area B, which includes Redwood City, Belmont and San Carlos.

Below are finance reports from the period of Sept. 20 to Oct. 17. View the FPPC 460 forms at the San Mateo County Elections Office site here .

The Almanac is covering three local elementary and high school board races. There will be no elections for the uncontested seats in Woodside and Portola Valley Elementary districts.

Candidates for seats on local school boards filed their campaign finance disclosure statements the week of Oct. 19.

There are three candidates running for two open seats on the board of the Menlo Park City School District: parent Robert Maclay; parent and communications professional Francesca Segrè; and incumbent Dave Ackerman, a former principal in the district.

Stevenson reported receiving $5,908 from the Sequoia District Teachers Association Political Action Committee. She didn't list any expenditures during this period.

Ginn, a former Las Lomitas Elementary School District trustee, raised $825. He received donations from Rob Linden, analyst, McKinsey & Company, $250; Jon Shank, real estate management, Pelio & Associates, $250; and Gary Little, investor, Canvas Ventures, $100. Ginn spent $13,191 on postcards, web marketing and newspaper advertisements.

Edwards raised $1,662. Her top donations came from Joanne Lofthouse, Menlo Park resident, $104; and John Pimentel, co-founder of Foundation Windpower, Sustainable Water Solutions and candidate for the San Mateo County Community College District school board, $100. She reported spending $3,231 on marketing, mailing fees, printing, postage and graphics.

Jack reported receiving a total of $815 during the most recent reporting period. Her top donors were Colleen Tate, retired Portola Valley resident, $200; Karen Arimoto-Peterson, retired Woodside resident, $100; Gerald Shefren, retired Portola Valley resident, $100; and Carol Wu, data analyst, Stanford University, $100. Jack reported spending $7,022 on layout, printing and mailing services.

There are three candidates running for two open seats on the board that governs Las Lomitas Elementary School in Atherton and La Entrada Middle School in Menlo Park.

Segrè raised $338, including a $300 loan to herself. She reported spending $3,116 on marketing costs for postcards, mailers and a newsletter.

Ackerman did not spend or raise any money during the period.

Leng's 460 form for this time period was not available on the county's website.

Morimoto raised $4,538, including a $928 loan to himself. He received donations from John Earnhardt, a Las Lomitas trustee, $250; Rich Leib, president, Dunleer Strategies, $250; Brian Schmidt, project management, Apple, $250; Jose Carreno, analyst, Department of the Navy, $200; Randy Yuan, engineer, VMware, $100; David Park, education, Charter Asset Management, $100; and Sarah Ruby, lawyer, Santa Clara County, $100. He reported spending $3,802 on voter data, yard signs, his candidate statement, door hangers, campaign literature and mailers and information technology costs.

Finn reported a donation of $100 from Stephen Diamond, an attorney and Saratoga resident. She spent $5,480 on print advertisements, postcards, campaign masks and postage.

