Tonight: Sheriff's Office forum to share details of ICE activity

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office will provide information to the public about Immigration and Customs Enforcement's access to individuals during the county's TRUTH Act forum on Tuesday.

California's TRUTH Act - which stands for the Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds Act - requires local law enforcement to hold a community forum for public comment if there are instances where local law enforcement has provided ICE access to an individual in the last year.

The forum will take place during a special Board of Supervisors meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27. People can attend via Zoom at https://smcgov.zoom.us/j/95279765626 or stream a video of the forum at https://sanmateocounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

Presenters include Sheriff Carlos Bolanos and Capt. Alma Zamora of the Sheriff's Office, and Krsna Avila, an attorney with the Immigrant Legal Resource Center.

Representatives from the San Mateo County Coalition for Immigrant Rights - a group of civil rights organizations, community leaders and impacted community members -will also attend. The coalition announced in a news release Monday that it will denounce the Sheriff's Office for voluntarily handing over 100 community members to ICE custody in the last two years. People can visit http://www.bit.ly/iceoutofsmc to RSVP and receive instructions and updates from the coalition.