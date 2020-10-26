Man dies in collision in Atherton

A 61-year-old man died Monday, Oct. 26, after he was hit by a car while walking across El Camino Real in Atherton, according to town police.
At about 6:38 a.m., a woman driving a green Ford Expedition southbound between Atherton and Encinal avenues hit the man, who was crossing the roadway, said Atherton Police Sgt. Joe Wade in an email.
The pedestrian, whose city of residence is unknown, suffered major injuries and was transferred to Stanford Hospital, Wade said. He was pronounced dead at Stanford.
The man was not in a crosswalk when he was hit, police said. Police interviewed the driver, a 63-year-old Redwood City woman, and there is no indication of wrongdoing or negligence on the part of the driver.
The roadway was temporarily closed Monday morning following the collision, but reopened by 8:46 a.m., according to the town website.
As of Monday morning, the San Mateo County coroner's office has not yet released his name.
Comments
Registered user
Las Lomitas School
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
No wrongdoing? The driver ran someone over! That is always wrongdoing. It doesn't matter where the person was. Pedestrians always have the right if way. The driver belongs in jail with their license permanently revoked.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Felton Gables
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
To the writer: Angela Swartz:
From the California DMV driver's handbook, "If you approach a pedestrian crossing at a corner or other crosswalk, even if the crosswalk is in the middle of the block, at a corner with or without traffic signal lights, WHETHER OR NOT THE CROSSWALK IS MARKED by painted lines, you are required to exercise caution and reduce your speed, or stop if necessary, to ensure the safety of the pedestrian."
People seem to have forgotten this.
Registered user
Woodside: other
46 minutes ago
Registered user
46 minutes ago
Let's not be so quick to criticize the driver or the pedestrian.
There have been several pedestrian deaths on Atherton's section of El Camino Real over the past decade. In some cases, it was the driver but in at least one, it turned out the pedestrian darted into traffic and the driver was unable to stop quickly enough.
Be patient. There will be an investigation and we'll know the facts soon enough.