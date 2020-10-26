Man dies in collision in Atherton

A 61-year-old man died Monday, Oct. 26, after he was hit by a car while walking across El Camino Real in Atherton, according to town police.

At about 6:38 a.m., a woman driving a green Ford Expedition southbound between Atherton and Encinal avenues hit the man, who was crossing the roadway, said Atherton Police Sgt. Joe Wade in an email.

The pedestrian, whose city of residence is unknown, suffered major injuries and was transferred to Stanford Hospital, Wade said. He was pronounced dead at Stanford.

The man was not in a crosswalk when he was hit, police said. Police interviewed the driver, a 63-year-old Redwood City woman, and there is no indication of wrongdoing or negligence on the part of the driver.

The roadway was temporarily closed Monday morning following the collision, but reopened by 8:46 a.m., according to the town website.