News

Man dies in collision in Atherton

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 26, 2020, 11:30 am 3
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A man was struck and killed on El Camino Real, between Encinal and Atherton avenues, Monday, Oct. 26, morning. Image courtesy Google Maps

A 61-year-old man died Monday, Oct. 26, after he was hit by a car while walking across El Camino Real in Atherton, according to town police.

At about 6:38 a.m., a woman driving a green Ford Expedition southbound between Atherton and Encinal avenues hit the man, who was crossing the roadway, said Atherton Police Sgt. Joe Wade in an email.

The pedestrian, whose city of residence is unknown, suffered major injuries and was transferred to Stanford Hospital, Wade said. He was pronounced dead at Stanford.

The man was not in a crosswalk when he was hit, police said. Police interviewed the driver, a 63-year-old Redwood City woman, and there is no indication of wrongdoing or negligence on the part of the driver.

The roadway was temporarily closed Monday morning following the collision, but reopened by 8:46 a.m., according to the town website.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

As of Monday morning, the San Mateo County coroner's office has not yet released his name.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Man dies in collision in Atherton

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 26, 2020, 11:30 am

A 61-year-old man died Monday, Oct. 26, after he was hit by a car while walking across El Camino Real in Atherton, according to town police.

At about 6:38 a.m., a woman driving a green Ford Expedition southbound between Atherton and Encinal avenues hit the man, who was crossing the roadway, said Atherton Police Sgt. Joe Wade in an email.

The pedestrian, whose city of residence is unknown, suffered major injuries and was transferred to Stanford Hospital, Wade said. He was pronounced dead at Stanford.

The man was not in a crosswalk when he was hit, police said. Police interviewed the driver, a 63-year-old Redwood City woman, and there is no indication of wrongdoing or negligence on the part of the driver.

The roadway was temporarily closed Monday morning following the collision, but reopened by 8:46 a.m., according to the town website.

As of Monday morning, the San Mateo County coroner's office has not yet released his name.

Comments

gps
Registered user
Las Lomitas School
1 hour ago
gps, Las Lomitas School
Registered user
1 hour ago
Like this comment

No wrongdoing? The driver ran someone over! That is always wrongdoing. It doesn't matter where the person was. Pedestrians always have the right if way. The driver belongs in jail with their license permanently revoked.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Laurie
Registered user
Menlo Park: Felton Gables
1 hour ago
Laurie, Menlo Park: Felton Gables
Registered user
1 hour ago
Like this comment

To the writer: Angela Swartz:
From the California DMV driver's handbook, "If you approach a pedestrian crossing at a corner or other crosswalk, even if the crosswalk is in the middle of the block, at a corner with or without traffic signal lights, WHETHER OR NOT THE CROSSWALK IS MARKED by painted lines, you are required to exercise caution and reduce your speed, or stop if necessary, to ensure the safety of the pedestrian."
People seem to have forgotten this.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

pogo
Registered user
Woodside: other
46 minutes ago
pogo, Woodside: other
Registered user
46 minutes ago
Like this comment

Let's not be so quick to criticize the driver or the pedestrian.

There have been several pedestrian deaths on Atherton's section of El Camino Real over the past decade. In some cases, it was the driver but in at least one, it turned out the pedestrian darted into traffic and the driver was unable to stop quickly enough.

Be patient. There will be an investigation and we'll know the facts soon enough.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.