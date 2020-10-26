Atherton council race's top fundraisers are incumbent Wiest, challenger David

In the race for a seat on the Atherton City Council, the top fundraisers were council member Cary Wiest and challenger Christine David, who each loaned themselves close to $6,000 according to campaign disclosures for the period starting Sept. 20 and ending Oct. 17.

There are among the four candidates running for two seats, which includes incumbent Elizabeth Lewis and challenger Diana Hawkins-Manuelian.

Wiest's committee reported raising $6,323, which includes a $5,925 loan from himself and $100 from retired Atherton resident Robert Polito. Wiest spent $6,837 on printing, campaign mailers and postage. View Wiest's report here.

David's committee raised $6,100, including a $5,500 loan to herself. Donors to her campaign during this period were: Michael and Deborah Linton, Ancestry.com executive, $200; David Sikes, Google executive, $100; Debbie Cardineau, self-employed, $100; Walter Sleeth, retired Atherton resident, $100; and Michael McPherson, $100. She spent $3,652 on Facebook advertising, campaign mailers, postage, Google tools and website updates. View David's report here.

Hawkins-Manuelian's committee said it raised $267. Donations came from Gretchen Von Gustlin, retired Atherton resident, $97; David Pettigrew, artist, $97; and Kamran Shirazi, founder, Wrap N Store, $24. She spent $1,662 on marketing, Zoom tech support, campaign literature, postage, postcards, artwork for her website and signs, printing and email services. View her report here.