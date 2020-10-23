Street-cleaning teen takes dog along for the ride

Alex Roginski cruises down University Avenue with his trash picker-upper and Jack Russell terrier, Ollie, in tow.
Roginski, 18, began collecting litter along the streets of his Nealon Park neighborhood in May following the shelter-in-place order. He's since tackled other parts of Menlo Park and Redwood City, on what are usually daily two-hour trash pickups, by bike. He attached a trailer to the back of his road bike to hold a trash bin and the dog.
"I like finding a really dirty street and cleaning it," said Roginski, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School last spring. "What I realize is the routes I cleaned a few weeks back are still pretty clean. ... It feels like the right thing to do. I have the ability and there's an obvious problem out there that people seem to be neglecting."
Now, as he spends what would have been his fall semester at University of California at Santa Barbara at home in Menlo Park doing distance learning, he is finding his trash collection project rewarding.
"Sometimes I see a plastic bag flying down the street and I say, 'I'm going to get that,'" said Roginski, a data science and statistics major. He changes up his trash pickup route and cleans up different streets each day.
He collects about three bags worth of trash daily and empties the litter in public trash bins. He reuses the trash bags. "Why waste them?" he said.
Roginski said he has found "so much weird stuff" during his trash pickups. A Playboy beanie, an unopened beer, single gloves and a Sacred Heart Prep hat are among the items he has found. (He plans to post some of these usable items on Nextdoor.)
"I found a plastic goat just chilling on the road," he said.
He was out of commission for a few days after breaking his trash picker-upper while biking 15 mph collecting trash. He sticks to about 5 mph now when he doesn't hop off his bike to pick up litter or walk Ollie.
To keep himself entertained, he listens to podcasts while biking. Currently on his playlist is "On Purpose" by a former Buddhist monk.
He has gotten a few smiles and a "thanks," from passersby, he said. This stands in contrast to his experience as a remote college student.
"I initially thought college would be really fun," he said. "I would be in Santa Barbara on a beautiful campus, but that never happened. What actually happened is there is no way to really connect with other students right now. It's a little lonely. I leave a Zoom call and feel like, 'Damn, I was just with some robots' — people were muted and their cameras were off."
I had the pleasure of teaching Alex at M-A last year. Outstanding young man in every way, this does not surprise me. What a great role model for all of us!!!!
Menlo Park: Downtown
Menlo Park: Downtown
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Thank you for picking up the litter it means a lot to us. It seems so depressing to have a town covered in litter. We were all raised to not litter and pick up litter. no one feels like they belong here anymore it’s not their town they’re just here for a job for a year or so. I’ve asked people and they say it’s not my town which is sad. I like it to remain a clean nice town that people are proud of so bless you you deserve support!!
Registered user
Menlo Park: Suburban Park/Lorelei Manor/Flood Park Triangle
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
I'm inspired by things like this. I have a folder of similar articles on individuals doing the little bit they can to make life better for all of us, e.g., a man in NYC who sweeps the sidewalks of his urban block every morning. It gets me out to Bayfront Expressway to pick up trash every once in a while.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Having moved to Menlo Park in the early fifties this article is truly heartwarming. So nice to see someone taking an interest in our town. His comment about noticing the streets where he has picked Up trash seem to stay relatively trash free. Ever since my kids went to M-A and I noticed so much more litter than I remember from the 60s
I maintained people won’t be apt to litter in an area that is clean and kept up. Hats off to you Alex for seeing a real need and doing something about it! Now if we could just get the city maintenance crew to empty the garbage cans throughout the city more often!