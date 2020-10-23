News

Red flag warning for high winds, fire weather starting Sunday

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 23, 2020, 1:45 pm
PG&E is warning some customers that they could lose power next week due to high winds in the forecast. Photo by Michelle Le.

The National Weather Service issued alerts for fire weather and high winds Friday that are expected in parts of the Bay Area beginning on Sunday.

The weather service issued the fire weather warning, which lasts from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Tuesday, in anticipation of low humidity and winds between 25 mph and 35 mph, as well as gusts of up to 60 mph.

The mountains and valleys in the North Bay and East Bay, the Diablo Range and the Santa Cruz Mountains are included in the fire weather watch, according to the weather service.

In some mountainous parts of the Bay Area, wind gusts could reach as high as 70 mph, forecasters said.

The high winds warning will be in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday in the North Bay, East Bay, San Francisco Peninsula and shoreline, Santa Clara Valley and all of Santa Cruz County.

High winds may blow down trees and power lines, according to the weather service, with the potential for widespread power outages.

Due to the expected high winds, PG&E said Friday that it will shut off power in Moraga, Orinda and Lafayette from 4 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday morning. It was not clear as of Friday afternoon which areas on the Midpeninsula or in the Santa Cruz Mountains could be impacted by power shutoffs; a notice on PG&E's website as of 2 p.m. stated that more information about a possible shutoff starting Sunday would be available by 8 p.m. Friday.

The town of Atherton has already warned that West Atherton residents could lose power starting Sunday.

Impacted residents are advised to plan ahead by preparing an emergency kit, ensuring they have flashlights and extra batteries and storing water and non-perishable foods.

Up-to-date information about the power shutoff can be found at PG&E's website.

