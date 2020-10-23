Red flag warning for high winds, fire weather starting Sunday

The National Weather Service issued alerts for fire weather and high winds Friday that are expected in parts of the Bay Area beginning on Sunday.

The weather service issued the fire weather warning, which lasts from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Tuesday, in anticipation of low humidity and winds between 25 mph and 35 mph, as well as gusts of up to 60 mph.

The mountains and valleys in the North Bay and East Bay, the Diablo Range and the Santa Cruz Mountains are included in the fire weather watch, according to the weather service.

In some mountainous parts of the Bay Area, wind gusts could reach as high as 70 mph, forecasters said.

The high winds warning will be in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday in the North Bay, East Bay, San Francisco Peninsula and shoreline, Santa Clara Valley and all of Santa Cruz County.