Possible PG&E power outages in West Atherton starting Sunday

Residents in West Atherton may be part of planned power shutoffs starting Sunday, Oct. 25, extending through Wednesday, Oct. 28, PG&E has informed the town of Atherton.

This comes as the National Weather Service is reporting windy and dry conditions will persist in the Bay Area Friday, Oct. 23.

It is expected to cool down on Saturday, Oct. 24. The weather is expected to warm up again, with critical to extreme fire weather conditions, Sunday through Tuesday.

While PG&E has not disclosed the exact locations of the power outages yet, the utility company advised the town that some homes in the western portion of Atherton may be affected.

All affected customers will be updated each day by phone, text or email until power is restored, according to PG&E. For more information, and to find out if your residence may be affected, go here.