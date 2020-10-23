News

Motorcyclists suffer major injuries in separate crashes

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 23, 2020, 11:26 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A pair of motorcycle accidents on Skyline Boulevard last weekend sent two men to the hospital with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The first incident happened Saturday, Oct. 17, around 3:30 p.m. on Skyline Boulevard near Alpine Road. A 30-year-old Oakland man, who was unlicensed, was riding a BMW touring motorcycle northbound when a BMW car crossed westbound from Page Mill Road to Alpine Road at the intersection in front of the motorcyclist, according to CHP Officer Art Montiel.

The motorcyclist suffered major injuries and was taken to Stanford Hospital. He is expected to survive, Montiel said.

The second crash was a solo motorcycle accident. Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, a 55-year-old man was traveling southbound on Skyline north of Kings Mountain Road when he appeared to slam on the brakes, Montiel said. His motorcycle slid and he crashed, becoming unconscious. He was transported to Stanford Hospital with major injuries and doesn't remember anything about the accident, Montiel said. A witness told the CHP she saw him sliding on the road and that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Motorcyclists suffer major injuries in separate crashes

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 23, 2020, 11:26 am

A pair of motorcycle accidents on Skyline Boulevard last weekend sent two men to the hospital with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The first incident happened Saturday, Oct. 17, around 3:30 p.m. on Skyline Boulevard near Alpine Road. A 30-year-old Oakland man, who was unlicensed, was riding a BMW touring motorcycle northbound when a BMW car crossed westbound from Page Mill Road to Alpine Road at the intersection in front of the motorcyclist, according to CHP Officer Art Montiel.

The motorcyclist suffered major injuries and was taken to Stanford Hospital. He is expected to survive, Montiel said.

The second crash was a solo motorcycle accident. Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, a 55-year-old man was traveling southbound on Skyline north of Kings Mountain Road when he appeared to slam on the brakes, Montiel said. His motorcycle slid and he crashed, becoming unconscious. He was transported to Stanford Hospital with major injuries and doesn't remember anything about the accident, Montiel said. A witness told the CHP she saw him sliding on the road and that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.