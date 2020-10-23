Motorcyclists suffer major injuries in separate crashes

A pair of motorcycle accidents on Skyline Boulevard last weekend sent two men to the hospital with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The first incident happened Saturday, Oct. 17, around 3:30 p.m. on Skyline Boulevard near Alpine Road. A 30-year-old Oakland man, who was unlicensed, was riding a BMW touring motorcycle northbound when a BMW car crossed westbound from Page Mill Road to Alpine Road at the intersection in front of the motorcyclist, according to CHP Officer Art Montiel.

The motorcyclist suffered major injuries and was taken to Stanford Hospital. He is expected to survive, Montiel said.

The second crash was a solo motorcycle accident. Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, a 55-year-old man was traveling southbound on Skyline north of Kings Mountain Road when he appeared to slam on the brakes, Montiel said. His motorcycle slid and he crashed, becoming unconscious. He was transported to Stanford Hospital with major injuries and doesn't remember anything about the accident, Montiel said. A witness told the CHP she saw him sliding on the road and that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.