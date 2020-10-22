Open 'Letters' : an unusually intimate look at two future prime ministers of India

It seems there's usually a lot that can be learned about famous figures from studying their letters — unique insights that don't always make the history books. With its latest production, EnActe Arts Inc. is offering an unusually intimate look at two future prime ministers of India as seen through their correspondence. What makes the letters especially personal is that they are between father and daughter.

The company is presenting Lavonne Mueller's play "Letters to a Daughter From Prison," streaming Oct. 23-25. The play explores the relationship between Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister, and his daughter Indira Gandhi, who would become the country's third prime minister. During Gandhi's early years, her father was imprisoned for his political activities, so they communicated via letters.

Deesh Mariwala directs the show. Mariwala, along with EnActe's founder and artistic director Vinita Sud Belani and actor Denzil Smith, adapted Mueller's stage play for an online format. Belani plays Gandhi and Smith portrays Nehru in the show.

If you're interested

"Letters to a Daughter From Prison" is streaming Oct. 23-25. Tickets are $15. For more information go to eventbrite.com or visit facebook.com/EnacteArtsInc.