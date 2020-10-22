Las Lomitas kindergartners get first taste of classroom life

Nina, left, and Lucy, right, arrive at Las Lomitas Elementary School in Atherton on Oct. 19. Photo by Olivia Treynor.

News

Las Lomitas kindergartners get first taste of classroom life

Nina, left, and Lucy, right, arrive at Las Lomitas Elementary School in Atherton on Oct. 19. Photo by Olivia Treynor.

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 22, 2020, 11:34 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Teachers and a cascade of bubbles greeted kindergartners as they filed off the school bus and entered classrooms at Las Lomitas Elementary School in Atherton on Monday, Oct. 19. These are some of the first students to step foot on campus -- vulnerable groups of students who need extra support returned to classrooms several weeks ago -- since the school shut down seven months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These Las Lomitas Elementary School District students joined their peers in the neighboring Menlo Park City and Portola Valley school districts, who have returned to classrooms in recent weeks. The Las Lomitas Elementary School District includes Las Lomitas Elementary (grades K-3) and La Entrada (grades 4-8) schools and serves about 1,111 students, according to Superintendent Beth Polito.

Santiago arrives for their first day of kindergarten at Las Lomitas Elementary School. Photo by Olivia Treynor.

Las Lomitas Elementary Principal Alain Camou has felt "fear and anxiety" about reopening, but said the first day back was going "really well."

"There's something about having the kids here that puts me at ease," he said. "We have all the right measures in place to have this return be successful and safe for the kids and staff."

An Almanac reporter and photographer were turned away from the campus on Oct. 19, after district officials rescinded permission to document the first day back.

Principal Alain Camou and Superintendent Dr. Beth Polito greet new students on the first day of kindergarten at Las Lomitas Elementary School in Atherton on Oct. 19. Photo by Olivia Treynor.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Class sizes on the K-3 campus are 16 or fewer, Camou said. The school has a staggered recess schedule that reduces the number of students outside to reduce the mixing of cohorts. There are now hand-sanitizing stations and free-standing HEPA air filters in every classroom, as well as hospital-grade air filters in the HVAC system.

Older students will be phasing back into classrooms the following weeks, Polito said. First graders are due back on Oct. 26, with second and fifth graders set to start Nov. 2. Third and fourth graders will return Nov. 9.

Grades K-3 will start with a part-day schedule, with in-person instruction running from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fourth and fifth graders will be in class from 8:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. A full-day schedule is set to start on Nov. 16 for all students.

Middle schoolers (students in grades six through eight) will continue with remote learning until the school board reviews a timeline at the Oct. 28 meeting, Polito said.

To accommodate smaller class sizes, the district reassigned staff members who may regularly teach reading or other niche subjects to a K-5 cohort of students, she said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

The county moved out of the most restrictive purple or "widespread" risk tier to the red or "substantial" tier on Sept. 22. Since the county stayed in the red tier for four weeks as of Oct. 20, all schools in San Mateo County serving transitional kindergarten through 12th grades are allowed to reopen, so long as they develop a reopening plan, have a testing plan in place for staff, and use an incremental approach to reopening, according to the San Mateo County Office of Education website.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Las Lomitas kindergartners get first taste of classroom life

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 22, 2020, 11:34 am

Teachers and a cascade of bubbles greeted kindergartners as they filed off the school bus and entered classrooms at Las Lomitas Elementary School in Atherton on Monday, Oct. 19. These are some of the first students to step foot on campus -- vulnerable groups of students who need extra support returned to classrooms several weeks ago -- since the school shut down seven months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These Las Lomitas Elementary School District students joined their peers in the neighboring Menlo Park City and Portola Valley school districts, who have returned to classrooms in recent weeks. The Las Lomitas Elementary School District includes Las Lomitas Elementary (grades K-3) and La Entrada (grades 4-8) schools and serves about 1,111 students, according to Superintendent Beth Polito.

Las Lomitas Elementary Principal Alain Camou has felt "fear and anxiety" about reopening, but said the first day back was going "really well."

"There's something about having the kids here that puts me at ease," he said. "We have all the right measures in place to have this return be successful and safe for the kids and staff."

An Almanac reporter and photographer were turned away from the campus on Oct. 19, after district officials rescinded permission to document the first day back.

Class sizes on the K-3 campus are 16 or fewer, Camou said. The school has a staggered recess schedule that reduces the number of students outside to reduce the mixing of cohorts. There are now hand-sanitizing stations and free-standing HEPA air filters in every classroom, as well as hospital-grade air filters in the HVAC system.

Older students will be phasing back into classrooms the following weeks, Polito said. First graders are due back on Oct. 26, with second and fifth graders set to start Nov. 2. Third and fourth graders will return Nov. 9.

Grades K-3 will start with a part-day schedule, with in-person instruction running from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fourth and fifth graders will be in class from 8:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. A full-day schedule is set to start on Nov. 16 for all students.

Middle schoolers (students in grades six through eight) will continue with remote learning until the school board reviews a timeline at the Oct. 28 meeting, Polito said.

To accommodate smaller class sizes, the district reassigned staff members who may regularly teach reading or other niche subjects to a K-5 cohort of students, she said.

The county moved out of the most restrictive purple or "widespread" risk tier to the red or "substantial" tier on Sept. 22. Since the county stayed in the red tier for four weeks as of Oct. 20, all schools in San Mateo County serving transitional kindergarten through 12th grades are allowed to reopen, so long as they develop a reopening plan, have a testing plan in place for staff, and use an incremental approach to reopening, according to the San Mateo County Office of Education website.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.