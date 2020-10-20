Portola Valley seeks volunteers for town commissions

The Portola Valley Town Council is looking for three volunteers to serve on the town's Architectural and Site Control Commission (ASCC) and three to serve on the town's Planning Commission through December 2024.

The Planning Commission addresses policy matters related to development and general land use in Portola Valley. It provides recommendations to the Town Council on legislative actions, such as amendments to the zoning code and General Plan, and reviews and acts on certain applications, including conditional use permits, variances and subdivisions, according to an email from the town. It also reviews appeals of staff and ASCC decisions.

The ASCC is responsible for reviewing and approving design review applications and site development permits, including applications for new homes, second units, larger and second-story additions, and commercial buildings. It also provides comments on variances, conditional use permits, subdivisions, and other issues referred by the Planning Commission, town staff or council members.

To apply, send a letter of interest to the Town Council to Town Clerk Sharon Hanlon at [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2. The council will conduct interviews at a meeting on Nov. 11. Email Hanlon with questions or call (650) 851-1700 ext. 210.