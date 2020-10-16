News

Sequoia district fields and tennis courts to reopen this weekend

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 16, 2020, 5:50 pm 0

Two groups practice far apart from one another on Woodside High School's football field on June 24. The track and field will reopen for public use this weekend, Oct. 17-18. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Residents can once again use Sequoia Union High School District track, fields, and tennis courts, including facilities at Woodside and Menlo-Atherton high schools.

"I am happy to report that our Interim Superintendent Crystal Leach says that fields and tennis courts at our high school sites will open for use by the public this weekend," said Sequoia school board President Allen Weiner in a Friday email.

The district closed facilities to the public in June to limit the spread of COVID-19.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Sequoia district fields and tennis courts to reopen this weekend

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 16, 2020, 5:50 pm

Residents can once again use Sequoia Union High School District track, fields, and tennis courts, including facilities at Woodside and Menlo-Atherton high schools.

"I am happy to report that our Interim Superintendent Crystal Leach says that fields and tennis courts at our high school sites will open for use by the public this weekend," said Sequoia school board President Allen Weiner in a Friday email.

The district closed facilities to the public in June to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.