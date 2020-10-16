Sequoia district fields and tennis courts to reopen this weekend

Residents can once again use Sequoia Union High School District track, fields, and tennis courts, including facilities at Woodside and Menlo-Atherton high schools.

"I am happy to report that our Interim Superintendent Crystal Leach says that fields and tennis courts at our high school sites will open for use by the public this weekend," said Sequoia school board President Allen Weiner in a Friday email.

The district closed facilities to the public in June to limit the spread of COVID-19.