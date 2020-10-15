Palo Alto artist exhibits painting at de Young Museum

The colorful artwork of longtime Palo Alto resident Flo de Bretagne has graced the walls of local schools, hospitals and galleries. Currently, her painting "Time Travel" is being exhibited at a Bay Area art institution: San Francisco's de Young Museum.

In celebration of the Golden Gate Park museum's 125th anniversary, the exhibition "de Young Open" is a community art exhibition of submissions by Bay Area artists. The exhibition will be on view through Jan. 3, 2021, at 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, San Francisco.

She is also participating this month in a virtual exhibit and sale benefiting Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, organized by Silicon Valley Open Studios.

"During this challenging year more people have spent time at home and have asked me to paint on commission," de Bertagne, who grew up in Paris, France, told this news organization. "I have come to call myself a 'maker of dreams' because I like to create uplifting paintings that invite the viewer to escape from the confinement and the worries of his everyday life."