Chats with cats: Peninsula Youth Theatre presents 'Brief Interviews with Internet Cats'

Ah, cats and the internet. A match made in heaven, no? This weekend, Peninsula Youth Theatre celebrates kitty-based internet entertainment with its virtual production of "Brief Interviews with Internet Cats," a comedy by Patrick Greene, directed for PYT by Caitlyn DeRouin.

In the show, celebrity interviewer Ian McWorthy chats with a variety of famous (fictional) felines. The show will be broadcast online Friday, Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m., followed by a live talk-back with performers. Tickets are $15 and are available at showtix4u.com.