Voter Guide 2020: Voter resources

For people who prefer not to send their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service, San Mateo County has set up drop boxes throughout the county. County staff will collect those ballots and bring them back to be counted.

The ballot will come with a prepaid envelope so the voter can send it back. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.

All registered voters in San Mateo County will be sent mail-in ballots for this election. Ballots were mailed out starting Oct. 5.

A contentious general election in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought rise to another issue: casting a ballot. Here's what you need to know about voting by mail this fall.

Anyone voting in person in San Mateo County will be asked to wear a face covering, maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance from others and use hand sanitizer before and after voting. To track your ballot, subscribe to "Where's My Ballot?" at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov.People also can come to vote in person at a vote center if they've misplaced their mailed ballots, need language assistance or require accessibility accommodations.

There are also two more ways to vote. Send a completed ballot by mail, postmarked on or before Nov. 3. For voters who are disabled or visually impaired, there is also the county's Remote Accessible Vote by Mail System, in which voters can fill out a screen-readable ballot, print it out, and either mail or drop off the ballot at the San Mateo County Registration & Elections Division.

A total of 45 in-person vote centers throughout the county will be open from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. (See locations for Atherton, Menlo Park, Woodside and Portola Valley below).

In addition, voters can go now to any of three in-person vote centers which will be open through Oct. 30, weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. These three vote centers are located at: Redwood City Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder, 555 County Center; San Mateo Registration & Elections Division, 40 Tower Road; and the South San Francisco Main Library, 840 West Orange Ave.

Drop boxes inside buildings are open during the building's business hours. Outside drop boxes are available at any time until the close of voting at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can drop off their vote-by-mail ballots at Atherton City Hall, 150 Watkins Ave., in a drop box on weekdays through Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to noon. From Oct. 26 to Nov. 3, those hours expand to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For questions, contact Deputy City Manager/City Clerk Anthony Suber at [email protected]

If you have any questions about voting, go to the county's website .

Mail-in and absentee ballots improve voter turnout and make elections more democratic, but the argument that one political party would have an advantage over another in a mail-in ballot election doesn't appear credible, studies by multiple Stanford University researchers have found.

Micah Robinson, a sophomore at TIDE Academy in Menlo Park, has joined a national effort called Poll Hero which aims to recruit young people to become poll workers this election season.

Voters can drop off their ballots anytime at two outdoor drop box locations: Menlo Park City Hall at 701 Laurel St., and the Onetta Harris Community Center at 100 Terminal Ave. Drop box locations will be accessible through 8 p.m. on Election Day.

