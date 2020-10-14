Voter Guide 2020: A roundup of The Almanac's news coverage and endorsements

As you prepare to fill out your ballot for the Nov. 3 election, The Almanac has compiled this voter guide view with news stories and editorials to help you make an informed decision on local races. We'll keep adding links leading up to Election Day:
Three candidates are vying for one open seat on the Menlo Park City Council representing the city's District 3. Find our Voter Guide story on the contenders here.
Two incumbents and two challengers are facing off for two seats on the Atherton City Council. Read our Voter Guide story on the candidates here.
Additional coverage of the race:
• In Atherton council race, challenger boasts biggest campaign war chest
• Atherton mayor endorses newcomer for council over incumbent
One incumbent and three challengers are seeking a seat on the Portola Valley Town Council this November. Read our Voter Guide story about the candidates here.
Two incumbents and two nonincumbents are in a race for two seats on the fire board. Here's our Voter Guide story on the candidates.
Additional coverage of the race:
• Fire board challenger pours money into his campaign — and his fellow candidate's
Three newcomers are vying for two seats on the board that governs Las Lomitas Elementary School in Atherton and La Entrada Middle School in Menlo Park. Read our Voter Guide story on the candidates here.
Five candidates are running for three open seats on the Sequoia Union High School District board. Read all about them here.
Additional coverage of the race:
• Sequoia district candidates bring in long list of donations
• High school district board candidate drops out of race, citing need for more elected 'voices of color'
The Almanac is making endorsements in key races.
Read the Menlo Park City Council endorsement here.
Read the Atherton City Council endorsement here.
Read the Portola Valley Town Council endorsement here.
Read why The Almanac makes endorsements and what it means here.
Find out more about statewide propositions on your ballot from our partners at CalMatters.
Read the story here.
An unprecedented number of voters will be casting their ballots by mail ahead of Nov. 3. Find out how mail-in voting will work this fall, plus articles on this election season here.
Several community organizations are hosting debates and forums to educate voters about their candidates ahead of Election Day, Nov. 3. Find our updated list of virtual events here.
