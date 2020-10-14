News

Voter Guide 2020: A roundup of The Almanac's news coverage and endorsements

What voters need to know about local candidates and issues on the Nov. 3 ballot

by Almanac staff / Almanac

Wed, Oct 14, 2020, 11:55 am
As you prepare to fill out your ballot for the Nov. 3 election, The Almanac has compiled this voter guide view with news stories and editorials to help you make an informed decision on local races. We'll keep adding links leading up to Election Day:

Menlo Park City Council Chambers.

Menlo Park City Council

Three candidates are vying for one open seat on the Menlo Park City Council representing the city's District 3. Find our Voter Guide story on the contenders here.

Atherton City Council

Two incumbents and two challengers are facing off for two seats on the Atherton City Council. Read our Voter Guide story on the candidates here.

Additional coverage of the race:

In Atherton council race, challenger boasts biggest campaign war chest

Atherton mayor endorses newcomer for council over incumbent

Portola Valley Town Center. Photo by Michelle Le.

Portola Valley Town Council

One incumbent and three challengers are seeking a seat on the Portola Valley Town Council this November. Read our Voter Guide story about the candidates here.

Menlo Park Fire Protection District board

Two incumbents and two nonincumbents are in a race for two seats on the fire board. Here's our Voter Guide story on the candidates.

Additional coverage of the race:

Fire board challenger pours money into his campaign — and his fellow candidate's

Las Lomitas Elementary School District board

Three newcomers are vying for two seats on the board that governs Las Lomitas Elementary School in Atherton and La Entrada Middle School in Menlo Park. Read our Voter Guide story on the candidates here.

Oak Knoll Elementary School first-graders sit on socially distanced markers on the ground at the end of recess before heading back to class in Menlo Park on Sept. 29, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Menlo Park City School District board

Our Voter Guide story will be posted here soon.

San Mateo County Community College District board

Our Voter Guide story will be posted here soon.

An empty Menlo-Atherton High School campus on March 16, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Sequoia Union High School District board

Five candidates are running for three open seats on the Sequoia Union High School District board. Read all about them here.

Additional coverage of the race:

Sequoia district candidates bring in long list of donations

High school district board candidate drops out of race, citing need for more elected 'voices of color'

Endorsement editorials

The Almanac is making endorsements in key races.

Read the Menlo Park City Council endorsement here.

Read the Atherton City Council endorsement here.

Read the Portola Valley Town Council endorsement here.

Read why The Almanac makes endorsements and what it means here.

State propositions

Find out more about statewide propositions on your ballot from our partners at CalMatters.

Read the story here.

Andrea Reyna, left, drops off her ballet in Menlo Park on March 3, 2020. Photo by Sammy Dallal.

Voter resources

An unprecedented number of voters will be casting their ballots by mail ahead of Nov. 3. Find out how mail-in voting will work this fall, plus articles on this election season here.

Get to know your candidates

Several community organizations are hosting debates and forums to educate voters about their candidates ahead of Election Day, Nov. 3. Find our updated list of virtual events here.

