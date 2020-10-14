Voter Guide 2020: A roundup of The Almanac's news coverage and endorsements

As you prepare to fill out your ballot for the Nov. 3 election, The Almanac has compiled this voter guide view with news stories and editorials to help you make an informed decision on local races. We'll keep adding links leading up to Election Day:

Menlo Park City Council

Three candidates are vying for one open seat on the Menlo Park City Council representing the city's District 3. Find our Voter Guide story on the contenders here.

Atherton City Council

Two incumbents and two challengers are facing off for two seats on the Atherton City Council. Read our Voter Guide story on the candidates here.

Additional coverage of the race:

• In Atherton council race, challenger boasts biggest campaign war chest