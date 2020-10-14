Nearly 1,700 PG&E customers in San Mateo County to lose power for up to two days

PG&E has informed San Mateo County that about 1,700 customers in southern county areas and the coastside are expected to face up to 48 hours of power shut-offs, starting tonight (Oct. 14), according to a county announcement.

The planned shut-offs, which are proactively done to prevent wildfires, are expected to last between 8 and 10 p.m. tonight through 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.

Most of the 1,687 affected customers are in unincorporated county areas; however, 10 are in La Honda, five are in Woodside and one is in Redwood City, according to PG&E.

Of the affected San Mateo County customers, 56 are considered "medical baseline" customers, meaning they depend on power for certain medical and independent living needs, according to PG&E.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning in the Santa Cruz Mountains based on the likelihood of critical fire weather conditions. Gusty winds were expected to spread into the hills this evening, peaking tonight and diminishing during the day Thursday before picking up again a little Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.