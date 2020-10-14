Nearly 1,700 PG&E customers in San Mateo County to lose power for up to two days

PG&E has informed San Mateo County that about 1,700 customers in southern county areas and the coastside are expected to face up to 48 hours of power shut-offs, starting tonight (Oct. 14), according to a county announcement.
The planned shut-offs, which are proactively done to prevent wildfires, are expected to last between 8 and 10 p.m. tonight through 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.
Most of the 1,687 affected customers are in unincorporated county areas; however, 10 are in La Honda, five are in Woodside and one is in Redwood City, according to PG&E.
Of the affected San Mateo County customers, 56 are considered "medical baseline" customers, meaning they depend on power for certain medical and independent living needs, according to PG&E.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning in the Santa Cruz Mountains based on the likelihood of critical fire weather conditions. Gusty winds were expected to spread into the hills this evening, peaking tonight and diminishing during the day Thursday before picking up again a little Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.
PG&E routinely shuts off power in high-risk areas for wildfires because its equipment has caused several massive fires in recent years. Other parts of the Bay Area expected to be subject to power shut-offs were in the North Bay mountains near Mt. St. Helena, parts of the East Bay near Mt. Diablo, a section of the Oakland Hills east of Piedmont between state Highway 24 and the Upper San Lorenzo Reservoir, elevated areas near the Calaveras Reservoir and parts of Big Sur mountains.
Residents affected by the power shut-offs may visit one of two community resource centers that PG&E has set up where residents can receive water and air conditioning and charge their electronic devices: the Half Moon Bay Library at 620 Correas St. in Half Moon Bay, or the La Honda Fire Brigade station at 8945 La Honda Rd. in La Honda. Hours for both facilities are 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, as needed.
In addition, effective immediately, Huddart, Wunderlich and Edgewood parks will be closed throughout the power shut-offs. Visit the county parks website for the latest information.
Go to the PG&E website to access an interactive map of areas that are expected to have power shut-offs. The website also allows people to search by address to see if their area will be affected.
Bay City News Service contributed to this report.
