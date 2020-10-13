Proposal to add apartments, shop, restaurant and townhomes in Allied Arts moves forward

A proposal to replace the commercial building and four housing units at the corner of El Camino Real and Cambridge Avenue in Menlo Park moved forward last week after it was reviewed by the Menlo Park Planning Commission.

Commissioners voted 4-0 with Chris DeCardy, Camille Kennedy and Michele Tate absent to recommend the City Council approve the proposal by HuHan Two, LLC to build a new three-story mixed-use building at 200-211 El Camino Real and two new townhomes behind it at 612 Cambridge Ave.

The project, situated at the northern entrance to Menlo Park's Allied Arts neighborhood, would add 1,200 square feet of restaurant space and 5,876 square feet of retail space on the ground floor, above which would be two floors offering 17,365 square feet of housing space.

That would be split into six one-bedroom and six two-bedroom apartments with some shared spaces. Behind the three-story building on Cambridge Avenue would be two stand-alone townhomes, according to a staff report.

Two of the 12 apartments would be set aside for below-market-rate rent for "low-income" renters or those making up to 80% of the area median income, or about $97,000 for a single-person household under San Mateo County's 2020 housing income limits.