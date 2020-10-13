Avenidas CEO Amy Andonian found safe

UPDATE: Amy Andonian has been found safe and unharmed by a family member, her mother, Sandra Carlson said on Tuesday afternoon. Carlson expressed deep gratitude to the community for their support.

---

Family and friends of Avenidas CEO Amy Andonian are asking for the public's help to find her. Andonian, a well-known advocate for older adults, was last seen on Friday in Palo Alto, according to an alert on Facebook sent out on Monday, Oct. 12 by her mother, Sandra Carlson.

Andonian, 36, was last seen on Friday night picking up her purse and car keys from Avenidas, Carlson said in a phone conversation late Monday night. Andonian hasn't been seen since. Carlson said she filed a missing persons report with the Palo Alto Police Department.

"She's an amazing girl," Carlson said. "There's been such a tremendous outpouring of love and support. It speaks to the person she is."