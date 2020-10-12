Crime briefs: bike robbery-at-gunpoint, underage alcohol sale decoys snag four and more

After additional investigation, officers identified the first suspect, who arranged the sale of the bike, as a 16-year-old from East Palo Alto. They said they got a full confession from him, admitting that he worked with the other suspect to rob the victim, according to the police department. He was given a court date and released to his parents. The department is still investigating the identity of the other suspect who brandished the firearm. Police are asking anyone who has information about the case to contact Detective Jeremy Ordone at 650-330-6357 or [email protected]

On Oct. 2, a victim under age 18 reported to the Menlo Park Police Department that he had agreed to buy a bike for $400 in cash via Snapchat. When he arrived at the agreed-upon location on the 200 block of Ivy Drive in Menlo Park around 11 a.m., he handed over the cash. Then, another juvenile arrived on a bike, pointed a handgun at him and demanded the bike and the victim's cellphone. He gave up the bike and reported the incident.

Menlo Park police officers said they recently located one of two juveniles suspected of involvement in a gunpoint robbery of a bicycle from another juvenile.

Menlo Park police cited and released two San Jose residents, ages 27 and 38, who they found driving around Sharon Road and Eastridge Avenue in Menlo Park after 2 a.m. on Sept. 30 in a black Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the hit-and-run collision or robbery to contact Detective Josh Russell at 650-330-6364 or [email protected]

While those scenes were being secured, an unrelated strong-arm robbery occurred at the 76 gas station at 275 El Camino Real. Atherton police officers responded and found the suspect, a 40-year-old from East Palo Alto, who was arrested on suspicion of robbery, battery and resisting arrest and booked into the San Mateo County jail.

After the collision, the shooting victim parked around the 1300 block of Madera Avenue and then walked to the Chevron gas station on Willow Road.

A driver involved in a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Willow Road and Hamilton Avenue in Menlo Park allegedly was fleeing the scene of a shooting in East Palo Alto when he collided with another motorist, who was not injured.

Menlo Park police worked with agents from California's Alcoholic Beverage Control department to arrest four people on Sept. 30 who purchased alcohol on behalf of people under 21.

Police cited the two occupants for theft and possession of stolen property, and the elder of the occupants with possessing narcotic paraphernalia, a controlled substance and driving with a suspended drivers license. They were released on their signed promises to appear in court.

The packages, which bore addresses from different homes on the 600 block of Sharon Park Drive, were determined to be stolen, according to the police department.

An officer stopped the vehicle after noticing its registration was expired and saw more than 10 Amazon packages in the back seat.

Additional enforcement operations are planned throughout the year, as well as programs to educate businesses that sell alcohol about state regulations.

If the adults agree to buy the alcohol, they are arrested and cited for providing alcohol to the minor. The minimum penalty is a fine of $1,000 and 24 hours of community service, according to the police department.

The departments used a supervised underage minor as a decoy. The decoy stands outside a liquor or convenience store and asks patrons to buy alcohol for him or her, indicating that he or she is underage.

Crime briefs: bike robbery-at-gunpoint, underage alcohol sale decoys snag four and more