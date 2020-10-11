Public invited to observe election staffers process mail-in ballots

The ballot is separated from the envelope to preserve secrecy. The envelope is saved for the mandatory retention period, and the ballot is digitally scanned.

For each ballot, an election official will compare the voter's signature on the outside of the envelope to the signature on the voter's original registration application or other updated signatures on file.

Operating hours for opening and processing will be daily, Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2-10:30 p.m. -- or until all ballots are processed for the day, until the official canvass is complete.

The last day for registered voters to request a ballot to be mailed to them for the Nov. 3, 2020 Presidential General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Registered voters may use the "My Election Info" link at www.smcvote.org to verify when ballot materials were mailed and when the Registration & Elections Division received their voted ballot.

Observers will receive a copy of the election observer program guidelines, which specifies observer rights, responsibilities and limitations and a copy of the vote by mail processing procedures.

Anyone interested in observing the process can go to the registration and elections division office at 40 Tower Road in San Mateo at any time, or make prior arrangements by contacting Elections Supervisor Michael Lui at (650) 312-5238 or [email protected]

The tabulation of the scanned ballots will not be reported until the close of voting at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

A full list of county vote center locations can be found online at www.smcvote.org and select "All Vote Center Locations" or at www.smcacre.org/vote-center-locations .

Ballots may be dropped off at any Official Ballot Drop Box located throughout the county, or dropped off at any Vote Center daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. before Election Day and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voted mail ballots can be returned in one of the following ways: Mail the ballot in the postage-paid envelope. Ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, and received by the Registration & Elections Division no later than Friday, Nov. 20.

Public invited to observe election staffers process mail-in ballots

San Mateo County opens process to community