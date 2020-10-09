Students to return to Portola Valley schools

Some 38 first graders are set to return to Ormondale Elementary School on Monday, Oct. 12.

The San Mateo County Office of Education gave the Portola Valley School District approval on Thursday, Oct. 8, to resume in-person classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a district email to parents.

The district, which serves over 700 students across Ormondale (transitional kindergarten to third grade) and Corte Madera (grades 4-8) schools, is taking a phased approach for reopening.

Kindergarteners and transitional kindergarteners will return the week of Oct. 19, while second and fourth will begin on-campus instruction on Nov. 2. Third and fifth graders will follow, starting on-campus instruction on Nov. 9.

The district's hybrid learning model means students will do some learning in person and some at home.