Sequoia district candidates bring in long list of donations

Incumbent Georgia Jack is running for reelection against challengers Rich Ginn, a parent and business owner, and Shamar Edwards, former TIDE Academy principal and current Sunnyvale Middle School principal, in trustee Area C, which represents Woodside, West Menlo Park and Portola Valley. Incumbent Carrie Du Bois is running uncontested to represent Area B, which includes Redwood City, Belmont and San Carlos.

Below are finance reports from the period of July 1 to Sept. 19. View the FPPC 460 forms here . The San Mateo County Elections Office officials uploaded 460 forms to their website last week and the previous week.

The Almanac is covering three local elementary and high school board races. There will be no elections for the uncontested seats in Woodside and Portola Valley Elementary districts.

Candidates for seats on local school boards filed their campaign finance disclosure statements Sept. 24 for the November election during the week of Sept. 21.

Stevenson raised $5,344 during the period. She spent $1,644.28 on web services and filing fees. Donors during this filing period were: Carrie DuBois, $500; David Henig, $500; Sarah Eisner, co-founder and president of Reparations Project, $400; Meredith Liu, non-profit leadership of The Primary School; $250; Eric Stevenson, $450; Frank Satterwhite, consultant, Leadership Incorporated, $150; Heather Cleary, manager, Peninsula Family Service, $150; Ed Nickerson, sales, Pegasus Products Group, $150; Patricia Foster, Executive Director of Girls to Women, $100; Joleen Ruffin, notary, $100; Mallory Stevens, educator, Cañada College, $100; Cecilia Marquez, administrative, Sequoia Union High School District, $100; Henry Organ, retired, $100; Vicky Gorin, support staff, Mountain View Whisman School District, $100; Carisa Hamilton, stay-at-home mom, $100; Edna Johnson, sales Manager, Veeam Software, $100; Amina Burrell, teacher, Eco-Wonderschool, $100; Gloria Brown, retired, $250; Minnie Whittle, retired, $100; Chelsea Bonini, attorney, Kiski Law P,C, former San Mateo-Foster Elementary School District trustee, $100; Heather Hopkins, organizing member, Community Equity Collaborative, $100; Larry Moody, City of East Palo Alto city council member, $100; Appollonia Uhilamoelangi, retired, $100; Hurmon Hamilton, clergy, New Beginnings Community Church, $100.

Ginn, a former Las Lomitas Elementary School District trustee, raised $16,443, including a $11,999 loan from himself. He also received donations from Las Lomitas Elementary School District trustee John Earnhardt, $999; Rich Kelley, investor, Search Fund Partners, $999; Patrick Heron, investor, Frazier Healthcare, $999; Aaron Kushner, investor, $500; Bob Ottilie, lawyer, Ottilie Law, $250; Julie Quinlan, lawyer, $125; Walter Paulsen, sales consultant, $100; and Maria Doktorczyk, lawyer, Evernote, $100. Ginn spent $3,453 on yard signs, design services and voter data.

Edwards raised $5,333 from Sarah Eisner, nonprofit founder/CEO, Quarterman & Keller Foundation, $1,000; Kimberly Chrisholm, $500; Melanie Vinson, director, audit committee chair, Law Foundation of Silicon Valley, $500; Katherine Basile-Fero, attorney, Reed Smith LLP, $260; David Henig, architect, $250; Bridget Watson, Sunnyvale School District trustee, $208; Molly Finn, eBay lawyer and Las Lomitas Elementary School District board candidate, $200; Michelle DeWolf, health coach, The Festive Table, $150; Rebecca Wargo, consultant, Wargo Consulting & Mayfield Fund, $111; Debbie Markhan-Humphrey, professional photographer, $104; Byron Lee, $104; Lauren Sneed, $104; Peter Hanley, San Mateo Union High School District board trustee and finance manager, Bay Area Charter School Athletic Conference, $100; Marnie Foody, planner, Facebook, $100; Janelle McCombs, vice president of real estate, SJW Land Company/San Jose Water Company, $100; Angela Ehrlich, teacher, Soledad USD, $100; Winston Haddaway, $100; Heather Hopkins, owner, Toddle Preschool, $100; Janet Diepenbrock, $100; Laura Legros, hardware engineer and Apple executive, $100; Harriet Wilson Lee, $100; Koya Anderson, sales and leasing manager, Crafted at the Port of LA, $100; Stella Bergan, health and human performance coach, StellaFit; $100; Jennifer Polly, $52; and Charlene Margot, founder and CEO, The Parent Venture, $50. She spent $2,523 on printing, voter registration, campaign literature and mailings, postage, marketing, filing fees and web services.

Jack raised $8,169 from Shane Larry, retired, $500; James Porter, retired, $500; Tedesco Lucia, analyst, Stanford University, $500; Roy Darling, $500; Beverly Purrington, retired, $300; Renee Corington, retired, $250; Margaret Marshall, retired, $250; Annie Lynch, substitute teacher, Redwood City School District, $250; Don Cecil, $250; Gloria Principe, $250; Neil Layton, deputy district attorney, Santa Clara County, $250; Michael Wells, software engineer, Google, $250; Elizabeth Gomez, artist, $200; Cathrin Callas, retired, $250; Deborah Moore, substitute teacher, Redwood City School District, $200; James Payton, global planning director, Gilead Sciences, $200; Shelly Masur, California state director for Council for Strong America, Redwood City vice mayor, $200; Eric McCrystal, owner, Woodcraft, $150; Jane Taylor, community volunteer, $150; Marie Carter, substitute teacher, Redwood City School District, $150; Mary Hower, manager, Stanford University, $150; Sequoia district board President Allen Weiner, $100; San Mateo County Superintendent Nancy Magee, $100; Jacqueline Killen, retired, $100; Sheila Cepero, $100; Naomi Hunter, former director of communications for the Redwood City School District, $100; Anne Decarli, retired, $100; Betty Casey, retired, $100; Alisa MacAvoy, Redwood City School District trustee, $100; Robert Jack, retired, $100; James Schein, career services, Stanford University, $100; Michael Jack, marketing, Spirent Communications, $100; Laura Palmer-Lohan, strategic planning and operations, Amgen, $100; Kathleen Hawkins, $100; Liza Meak, marketing, Cisco Systems, $100; Samuel Leinbach, trustee, Belmont-Redwood Shores School District, $100; Sherry Brown-Ryther, retired, $100; and Marta Roig, retired, $100. She spent $904.31 on signs and a campaign mailer.

Jacqui Cebrian, a teacher and candidate for the district's Area E, dropped out of the race in mid-September to support candidate Shawneece Stevenson instead. Cebrian said she believed Stevenson, as a Black woman, would better represent the area, which includes Menlo Park neighborhoods east of Highway 101 as well as East Palo Alto. Only two candidates filed for the one open seat in Trustee Area E, leaving Stevenson as the only candidate in the race. Cebrian's name will still appear on the ballot, as the San Mateo County Elections Office's deadline for candidates to withdraw has passed.

There are three candidates running for two open seats on the the board that governs Las Lomitas Elementary School in Atherton and La Entrada Middle School in Menlo Park.

Segrè raised $3,855.82, including $242.45 from San Mateo County Superintendent Nancy Magee and $193.90 from former Menlo Park City council member Kirsten Keith. She spent $1,581.27 on lawn signs, postcards, her candidate statement and marketing.

There are three candidates running for two open seats on the board of the Menlo Park City School District. Incumbent Dave Ackerman; parent and communications professional Francesca Segrè; and parent Robert Maclay.

The contenders for seats on the board for the two-school district are Jason Morimoto, a finance executive and parent; Jody Leng, a physician anesthesiologist and parent; and Molly Finn (mentioned above as a donor to Edwards).

Sequoia district candidates bring in long list of donations