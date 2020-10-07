CHP investigating hit-and-run crash that ignited grass fire near Four Corners intersection

The car landed 140 feet down the embankment and caught on fire, starting a vegetation fire that was contained at less than an acre, according to Cal Fire, which responded along with agencies including the Woodside Fire Protection District and the Kings Mountain and La Honda fire brigades.

The driver was never located, and it's unknown whether there were any passengers, Montiel said. Officers contacted two juveniles who were seen walking eastbound on Highway 84 after the crash but determined that they were not connected to the incident, he said.

The California Highway Patrol is looking to identify a motorist who drove off an embankment along Highway 84 in Skylonda on Sunday night and left the scene, a crash that ignited a small grass fire and prompted some nearby residents to briefly evacuate.

The man was driving a BMW westbound on Highway 84 just east of Sequoia Drive shortly after 2 a.m. and was asked to stop by officers due to one-way traffic control at the crash site. However, he sped up and "one of the (Sheriff's Office) deputies came close to the vehicle," Montiel said.

In an unrelated incident at the site of the hit-and-run, a 28-year-old Redwood City man was arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana and driving on a suspended license after accelerating his car and coming close to hitting a San Mateo County Sheriff's Office deputy, Montiel said.

Montiel said there's no evidence of speeding at this point in the investigation, but added that driving under the influence and speeding tend to be the primary causes of crashes off the roadway in the area.

"We’re all very concerned about the problem of cars racing on Skyline Blvd and Highway 84 west of Skyline," she added. "The lawlessness has been markedly worse since the COVID lockdown because there are fewer tourists on the road to slow those behind them."

"The firefighters thankfully had the flames extinguished and mopped up two hours later but this could have been worse. It's a hint at something we've all feared: Someone going too fast crashes and starts a fire then it takes off and everyone else suffers for another person’s selfish desire for thrills," Ellis wrote.

The incident frightened nearby residents, according to Karyn Ellis, who lives about a quarter-mile from the crash site and said several people briefly evacuated after seeing the fire ignite in the woods below their homes. Her family was "unpacked and in bed by midnight but a little bit shaken by the experience," she wrote in an email to neighbors that she sent to The Almanac.

Highway 84 was closed for roughly 90 minutes for fire suppression and mop-up, and one-way traffic control was then implemented for about two hours while the car was recovered.

CHP investigating hit-and-run crash that ignited grass fire near Four Corners intersection

DUI driver arrested in separate incident at the scene