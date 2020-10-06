Here’s where you can vote in San Mateo County, from now through Election Day

San Mateo County’s ballot drop boxes officially opened Oct. 5 for the 2020 presidential election. Registered voters in the county can bring their ballots, which are being mailed out this week, to any of the 39 locations.

Drop boxes inside buildings are open during the building’s business hours. Outside drop boxes are available at any time until the close of voting at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

In addition, voters can go now to any of three in-person vote centers which will be open through Oct. 30, weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. These three vote centers are located at: Redwood City Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder, 555 County Center; San Mateo Registration & Elections Division, 40 Tower Road; and the South San Francisco Main Library, 840 West Orange Ave..

A total of 45 in-person vote centers throughout the county will be open from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. (See locations for Atherton, Menlo Park, Woodside and Portola Valley below).

There are also two more ways to vote. Send a completed ballot by mail, postmarked on or before Nov. 3, or for voters who are disabled or visually impaired, there is also the county’s Remote Accessible Vote by Mail System, in which voters can fill out a screen-readable ballot, print it out, and either mail or drop off the ballot at the San Mateo County Registration & Elections Division.