Here’s where you can vote in San Mateo County, from now through Election Day

San Mateo County’s ballot drop boxes officially opened Oct. 5 for the 2020 presidential election. Registered voters in the county can bring their ballots, which are being mailed out this week, to any of the 39 locations.
Drop boxes inside buildings are open during the building’s business hours. Outside drop boxes are available at any time until the close of voting at 8 p.m. on Election Day.
In addition, voters can go now to any of three in-person vote centers which will be open through Oct. 30, weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. These three vote centers are located at: Redwood City Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder, 555 County Center; San Mateo Registration & Elections Division, 40 Tower Road; and the South San Francisco Main Library, 840 West Orange Ave..
A total of 45 in-person vote centers throughout the county will be open from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. (See locations for Atherton, Menlo Park, Woodside and Portola Valley below).
There are also two more ways to vote. Send a completed ballot by mail, postmarked on or before Nov. 3, or for voters who are disabled or visually impaired, there is also the county’s Remote Accessible Vote by Mail System, in which voters can fill out a screen-readable ballot, print it out, and either mail or drop off the ballot at the San Mateo County Registration & Elections Division.
Atherton
Voters can drop off their vote-by-mail ballots at Atherton City Hall, 150 Watkins Ave., in a drop box on weekdays through Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to noon. From Oct. 26 to Nov. 3, those hours expand to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For questions, contact Deputy City Manager/City Clerk Anthony Suber at [email protected]
An in-person vote center will be located at El Camino Hall at Menlo College, 1000 El Camino Real, beginning Oct. 31.
Menlo Park
Voters can drop off their ballots anytime at two outdoor drop box locations: Menlo Park City Hall, 701 Laurel St., and the Onetta Harris Community Center, 100 Terminal Ave. Drop box locations will be accessible through 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Menlo Park will have three in-person vote centers, open Oct. 31 through Election Day: Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, Sequoia Room, 700 Alma St.; Onetta Harris Community Center, Multipurpose Room, 100 Terminal Ave.; Residence Inn, Menlo Atherton Room, 555 Glenwood Ave.
For questions, contact City Clerk Judi Herren at [email protected]
Woodside
Voters can drop off their ballots anytime at the outdoor drop box location at Woodside Town Hall, 2955 Woodside Road.
From Oct. 31 through Election Day, voters can go to the in-person vote center at Woodside Village Church, 3154 Woodside Road.
For questions, contact Town Clerk Jennifer Li at [email protected]
Portola Valley
Voters can drop off their ballots anytime at the outdoor drop box location at Portola Valley Town Hall, 765 Portola Road.
From Oct. 31 through Election Day, voters can got to the in-person vote center at Portola Valley Town Center, Community Hall, 765 Portola Road.
For questions, contact Town Clerk Sharon Hanlon at [email protected]
Anyone voting in person in San Mateo County will be asked to wear a face covering, maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance from others and use hand sanitizer before and after voting. To track your ballot, subscribe to "Where's My Ballot?" at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov.
For more information, visit smcacre.org/elections.
