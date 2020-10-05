Letter to the editor: Menlo Park councilman condemns profane messages sent to District 3 candidate

Together we are stronger

“You are a light. You are the light. Never let anyone – any person or any force – dampen, dim or diminish your light.” The words of civil rights leader Congressman John Lewis, whom we lost this year, in his 2017 memoir, Across That Bridge, speak to encourage the strength in spirit of every child, woman and man, of every race, religion, and sexual orientation, to know they are meant to shine and share their collective voice in this great American experiment of our democracy. It is through our diversity, our shared voices, our shared wisdom -- together we are stronger.

And yet recently, here in Menlo Park, in our District 3 City Council election, we are reminded how diversity and inclusion can come under attack when it comes time to measure our values by the metric of how our community conducts itself during the quintessential exercise underlying our local government decision-making, our elections.

We must come together, united, to denounce the inexcusable harassment and abuse in the form of emails sent to a candidate and person of color in this race, Chelsea Nguyen. While the emails did not expressly state as such, we cannot ignore the implicit: that the only candidate to receive such emails in this election is a woman of Asian descent, during a time period of heightened xenophobia toward citizens with Asian ancestry in our country. We must come together united, to call out the coward or cowards who wrote the emails, and proclaim "there is no place for your hatred and vitriol here."

We must come together, united, to say to Ms. Nguyen and those who have witnessed this behavior in this election in our voice and in our actions, "you are a light, you are the light. Never let any person or any force - dampen, dim or diminish your light."