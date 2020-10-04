Cal Fire lifts remaining evacuation orders from CZU fires in San Mateo County

Cal Fire on Sunday announced that all evacuation orders stemming from the CZU Lightning Complex fires that ignited in August have been lifted. All roads in the area are now open, according to a press release issued by the agency.

The fires, which started after a rare Bay Area lightning storm Aug. 16 and were the largest on record in San Mateo County, were fully contained on Sept. 22. Ultimately, they burned 86,509 acres, or about 135 square miles, claiming one life and destroying 1,490 structures. About 22,755 of the acres burned were in San Mateo County.

Resources for fire victims are available on the county website.