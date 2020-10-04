News

Cal Fire lifts remaining evacuation orders from CZU fires in San Mateo County

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 4, 2020, 11:15 pm 0

A small hot spot burns in the Loma Mar area by the CZU August Lighting Complex fires on Aug. 25, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Cal Fire on Sunday announced that all evacuation orders stemming from the CZU Lightning Complex fires that ignited in August have been lifted. All roads in the area are now open, according to a press release issued by the agency.

The fires, which started after a rare Bay Area lightning storm Aug. 16 and were the largest on record in San Mateo County, were fully contained on Sept. 22. Ultimately, they burned 86,509 acres, or about 135 square miles, claiming one life and destroying 1,490 structures. About 22,755 of the acres burned were in San Mateo County.

Resources for fire victims are available on the county website.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Cal Fire lifts remaining evacuation orders from CZU fires in San Mateo County

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 4, 2020, 11:15 pm

Cal Fire on Sunday announced that all evacuation orders stemming from the CZU Lightning Complex fires that ignited in August have been lifted. All roads in the area are now open, according to a press release issued by the agency.

The fires, which started after a rare Bay Area lightning storm Aug. 16 and were the largest on record in San Mateo County, were fully contained on Sept. 22. Ultimately, they burned 86,509 acres, or about 135 square miles, claiming one life and destroying 1,490 structures. About 22,755 of the acres burned were in San Mateo County.

Resources for fire victims are available on the county website.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.