News

Editorial: Jeff Aalfs and Sarah Wernikoff for Portola Valley Town Council

by Almanac editorial board / Almanac

Uploaded: Sat, Oct 3, 2020, 8:55 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Jeff Aalfs and Sarah Wernikoff. Photos by Magali Gauthier.

There are plenty of things that unify the four candidates for Portola Valley Town Council: a deep love for the town's rural beauty, with its network of trails and bucolic open spaces; a determination to protect it from the ever-present threat of wildfires; and concern over the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on residents, local businesses and the town's bottom line.

But with only two seats on the council to fill, voters need to make a choice between incumbent Jeff Aalfs and challengers Sarah Wernikoff, Angela Hey and Mary Hufty. The Almanac recommends reelecting Jeff Aalfs and electing Sarah Wernikoff.

With nine years' experience on the council, Aalfs has shown admirable leadership as mayor during an extraordinarily difficult year, as the coronvirus turned life upside down and the CZU Lightning Complex fires, the largest to ravage the area in at least 100 years, came chillingly close to town. His weekly emails were notable for their clarity, compassionate tone and useful information during the pandemic, and he's well-versed in the town and Woodside Fire Protection District's fire prevention strategies.

Climate change is a major threat to Portola Valley, and Aalfs' experience as a sustainability professional and board member of Peninsula Clean Energy gives him an edge. His idea of turning the Town Center into a microgrid that generates and stores solar power is interesting and worth pursuing. He's committed to taking a close look at the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office policies and practices with an eye to improving them, banding together with other small towns to increase Portola Valley's clout in effecting change.

Aalfs' cautiously progressive approach to the perpetually controversial topic of building more housing — an inevitability, given state law — acknowledges the important role housing plays in increasing diversity in a town that was 91% white according to the last census. Wanting to weed out racial bias in policing is easy to get behind, he points out. Adding more housing for people of different income levels is a tougher sell in Portola Valley, but flows from the same values of equality and justice.

Sponsored
...
Wonders of the water: Meet the tide pool whisperer of the San Mateo coastline

Dive into the aquatic oddities, coastal creatures and other rapidly-disappearing denizens of the Peninsula shores.

...
Sponsored
Wonders of the water: Meet the tide pool whisperer of the San Mateo coastline

Dive into the aquatic oddities, coastal creatures and other rapidly-disappearing denizens of the Peninsula shores.

Wernikoff stood out among the challengers for her thoughtful, constructive approach to issues facing the town, her willingness to do her homework and her years of volunteering with the Portola Valley School District as well as her work with Close the Gap California, a nonprofit that recruits and supports progressive female candidates to close the gender gap in the state Legislature. Her experience from holding leadership roles in e-commerce companies and nonprofits should serve her well.

Wernikoff says she fell in love with Portola Valley the moment she laid eyes on it, and that its lack of diversity is one of the only things wrong with the town. Among the candidates, she had some of the most insightful answers on the value of increasing the town's ethnic and socioeconomic diversity. Wernikoff is well-versed on fire safety issues and we feel she can be counted on to consider divisive development proposals, like the Stanford Wedge project, fairly and reasonably. We think she's the candidate most likely to hit the ground running if elected, and serve with energy and an open mind.

What does it mean when The Almanac makes an endorsement? Read our explanation here.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

...
Sponsored
6 Steps to master the home buying process during a pandemic

Your no-stress guide to buying a home no matter what the circumstance.

Editorial: Jeff Aalfs and Sarah Wernikoff for Portola Valley Town Council

by Almanac editorial board / Almanac

Uploaded: Sat, Oct 3, 2020, 8:55 am

There are plenty of things that unify the four candidates for Portola Valley Town Council: a deep love for the town's rural beauty, with its network of trails and bucolic open spaces; a determination to protect it from the ever-present threat of wildfires; and concern over the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on residents, local businesses and the town's bottom line.

But with only two seats on the council to fill, voters need to make a choice between incumbent Jeff Aalfs and challengers Sarah Wernikoff, Angela Hey and Mary Hufty. The Almanac recommends reelecting Jeff Aalfs and electing Sarah Wernikoff.

With nine years' experience on the council, Aalfs has shown admirable leadership as mayor during an extraordinarily difficult year, as the coronvirus turned life upside down and the CZU Lightning Complex fires, the largest to ravage the area in at least 100 years, came chillingly close to town. His weekly emails were notable for their clarity, compassionate tone and useful information during the pandemic, and he's well-versed in the town and Woodside Fire Protection District's fire prevention strategies.

Climate change is a major threat to Portola Valley, and Aalfs' experience as a sustainability professional and board member of Peninsula Clean Energy gives him an edge. His idea of turning the Town Center into a microgrid that generates and stores solar power is interesting and worth pursuing. He's committed to taking a close look at the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office policies and practices with an eye to improving them, banding together with other small towns to increase Portola Valley's clout in effecting change.

Aalfs' cautiously progressive approach to the perpetually controversial topic of building more housing — an inevitability, given state law — acknowledges the important role housing plays in increasing diversity in a town that was 91% white according to the last census. Wanting to weed out racial bias in policing is easy to get behind, he points out. Adding more housing for people of different income levels is a tougher sell in Portola Valley, but flows from the same values of equality and justice.

Wernikoff stood out among the challengers for her thoughtful, constructive approach to issues facing the town, her willingness to do her homework and her years of volunteering with the Portola Valley School District as well as her work with Close the Gap California, a nonprofit that recruits and supports progressive female candidates to close the gender gap in the state Legislature. Her experience from holding leadership roles in e-commerce companies and nonprofits should serve her well.

Wernikoff says she fell in love with Portola Valley the moment she laid eyes on it, and that its lack of diversity is one of the only things wrong with the town. Among the candidates, she had some of the most insightful answers on the value of increasing the town's ethnic and socioeconomic diversity. Wernikoff is well-versed on fire safety issues and we feel she can be counted on to consider divisive development proposals, like the Stanford Wedge project, fairly and reasonably. We think she's the candidate most likely to hit the ground running if elected, and serve with energy and an open mind.

What does it mean when The Almanac makes an endorsement? Read our explanation here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.