Crime brief: Safe stolen from Atherton home, police say

by Andrea Gemmet / Almanac

Uploaded: Sat, Oct 3, 2020, 9:45 pm

A safe was stolen from a closet after someone broke into a vacant home on Belbrook Way in Atherton sometime between 5 p.m. Oct. 1 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 2, Atherton police said.

The burglar broke a glass door to the backyard in order to enter the house, and stole a small safe from the master bedroom closet, police said in a statement released Oct. 2.

The safe was sitting on a closet shelf and wasn't bolted down. No other items were reported stolen, and police said they had no suspect information.

