Pandemic reveals inequities among aging populations

The devastating COVID-19 death toll tied to U.S. nursing homes — more than 40% of the nation's total by some counts — underlines the need for a "complete redesign" of America's long-term care system, said John Rowe, a physician and former chairman and CEO of the health insurance giant Aetna. He is now a professor of health policy and aging at Columbia University.

In general, countries that experienced the SARS epidemic in 2002-2003 — mainly in Asia — seemed to have better public health systems in place to fight COVID-19, Scott said. "Those who have done well have focused on public health and access to health care."

Singapore and Germany are looking good while the U.S. and the United Kingdom have lagged, though it's still early to determine what the final outcome might be, said Andrew Scott, professor of economics at the London Business School and author of "The 100 Year Life."

The U.S. is behind many other countries in its response to seniors during the pandemic, according to an international panel of scholars from Stanford University, Columbia University, the London Business School and the National University of Singapore, which the Stanford Center on Longevity convened virtually on Sept. 17.

"We do have that frail woman in a nursing home bed, but also picture Anthony Fauci, Warren Buffett, the Supreme Court justices," Carstensen said. "We should have fewer stereotypes and think of older people as just people."

"We have two pandemics happening here, one for the affluent and one for the poor," Carstensen said. "The added lesson in the pandemic is that it matters to all of us that some people — actually, most people — aren't managing well. It matters to us if essential workers can get to work. It matters to us if they are sick — it matters to all of us as a society."

The pandemic has highlighted social inequalities in the United States that are long overdue for attention, said Laura Carstensen, professor of psychology and founding director of the Stanford Center on Longevity.

The few U.S. nursing homes that took similar measures — such as one where the owner leased RVs for staff members to sleep in when they were off shift — also have had zero or minimal COVID-19 counts, Rowe said. In another program, in which people are cared for at home, there also has been essentially no mortality from COVID-19 even though patients are of the same age and clinical status as people in nursing homes.

Staff is not permitted to cross between facilities and is given an adequate supply of personal protective equipment, Wong said. In addition, staff members are given special overnight accommodations to reduce their exposure to the community, he said.

By contrast, Singapore has minimized nursing home deaths by keeping patients and staff within strict operational bubbles so that any exposure is confined to a limited group, said John Eu-Li Wong, senior vice president of health innovation and translation and professor in medical sciences at the National University of Singapore.

Pandemic reveals inequities among aging populations

Researchers: U.S. response to seniors lags behind other countries