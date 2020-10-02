Menlo Park school district's older students to return to classrooms starting Oct. 12

The Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) plans to have older students return to campuses starting on Oct. 12. They will join the roughly 535 kindergarteners and first graders, who began in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 28.

The district's school board voted unanimously, after an "intense discussion" Oct. 1, to have students in grades two to six to begin in-person learning on Oct. 19, according to a district press release.

Grades seven and eight will follow on Nov. 2, giving the middle school time to bring sixth graders back for a period of adjustment before the rest of the school joins them, the press release states. (Any further return of students depends on San Mateo County remaining in the red or "substantial" risk tier. The county moved out of the most restrictive purple or "widespread" risk tier on Sept. 22.)

Although kindergarteners and first graders attended in-person classes this week, schools are closed today because of the unhealthy air quality, said Parke Treadway, district public information officer. Campuses are closed when the air quality index (AQI) is at or above 150 by 4:00 a.m. or near 150 with a forecast of 150 or above as measured by airnow.gov, according to a report prepared for the Thursday board meeting by staff.

"MPCSD is the first public school district in San Mateo County to open its campuses so broadly and it has been very smooth so far," the press release said. "The district has learned valuable lessons about the staffing, logistics, communication and coordination required to execute a safe and successful return of students while following robust health and safety protocols."