Community briefs: M-A hires new girls volleyball coach, Library launches storytelling festival and West Nile virus detected in dead bird

Menlo-Atherton High School has hired Lia Havili as the new head coach of the varsity girls volleyball team, according to a Sept. 28 press release.

Girls volleyball is ordinarily a fall sport at M-A, but has a delayed start set for Dec. 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said M-A Athletic Director Steven Kryger in an email.

"M-A Volleyball has a long tradition of success that we're hoping to continue," Havili, who previously coached at Sacred Heart Schools in Atherton, said in a statement. She is currently a physical education instructor at Chabot College in Hayward. "We're all very excited to get in the gym and get back to work!"

Menlo-Atherton High School Athletic directors Paul Snow and Steven Kryger named Lia Havili as the new varsity girls volleyball team head coach on Sept. 28. Courtesy Menlo-Atherton High School.

M-A athletic teams are allowed to do conditioning with social distancing. Some of the teams have begun these sessions and others will be soon, Kryger said.

"We are beyond excited to have Coach Havili join our coaching staff at M-A," said M-A Athletic Director Paul Snow. "Her experience, philosophy, and love for the game make her a perfect fit for the program and the girls will enjoy learning from her."

While attending Missouri State University-West Plains, Havili was awarded the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 16 Player of the Year. When she transferred to Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, she quickly became a starter there.

Before that, Havili played three years of varsity volleyball at Haltom High School in Texas. There, she earned two "District Setter of the Year" honors, and was the team's most valuable player for two seasons. She was also named to the Texas Academic All-State First Team as a senior and Second Team as a junior.

Other M-A sports starting in December include boys volleyball, boys/girls water polo, football and cross country, Kryger said. All other sports will have staggered starts in February and March during "Season 2," he said.

Library launches storytelling festival

The Storytelling Festival at the Menlo Park Library celebrates the power of words beyond the printed page, showcasing the enduring art of oral storytelling: that is, sharing a story without using a book.

The fifth annual edition of the festival just kicked off and is taking place entirely online, with events throughout the month. Though storytelling is often associated almost exclusively with young children, the festival offers programs for various ages.

The festival runs through Oct. 29, with most events taking place on Thursdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Michael D. McCarty, who specializes in stories of African and African-American history and culture, and multicultural stories, will share folk, personal and historical tales on Oct. 8 in an event for adults and teens. "The Spirit Survives" on Monday, Oct. 12, 4-5:30 p.m., features Dovie Thomason telling listeners ages 12 to adult about a shameful chapter in U.S. history, when First Nations children were forced to attend government boarding schools that stripped them of their culture and identities.

On Oct. 15, Chetter Galloway presents "A Tale of a Few Tricksters!", a collection of folktales from the African diaspora for adults and teens; and on Oct. 22, Linda Yemoto will share nature tales, Asian folktales and ghost stories for all ages.

The Storytelling Festival concludes on Oct. 29, with Día de Muertos/Day of the Dead tales for ages 11 to adult from Olga Loya, who often tells stories in both English and Spanish.

The Storytelling Festival is free. For more information, go here.

West Nile virus detected in dead bird

San Mateo County's Mosquito and Vector Control District has detected West Nile virus in a dead bird for the first time this year.

The bird — an American crow — was collected in South San Francisco earlier this week, the vector control district said Wednesday, Sept. 30.

It is the first case of the virus found in San Mateo County since 2018. Though reports of dead birds indicate presence of the virus, the risk to humans remains low.

West Nile virus primarily affects birds, but humans, horses and other animals can get infected if bitten by an infected mosquito, which are vectors for the virus. The virus cannot be spread from person to person.

The county's vector control district encouraged people to report fresh bird carcasses to the California West Nile Virus Hotline at westnile.ca.gov or by calling (877) WNV-BIRD.

People can reduce the risk of infection by preventing mosquito breeding and avoiding mosquito bites. Since mosquitoes lay their eggs on standing water, the district recommends draining and eliminating sources of standing water on properties — including flower pots, old car tires, clogged gutters and pet bowls.

People should also wear clothing and mosquito repellent if outside during early morning and evening hours, as these are times the mosquitoes that transmit the virus tend to bite. Doors and windows should have tight-fitting screens to keep mosquitoes out. Mosquito repellent containing ingredients such as DEET, picaradin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 can prevent mosquito bites.

The district will continue to treat mosquito breeding sources and collect mosquitoes for testing in areas where dead birds are found.

For assistance with a mosquito problem, people can contact the district at (650) 344-8592 or visit smcmvcd.org for more information.

West Nile virus has also been found in Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties this year.

— Bay City News Service

