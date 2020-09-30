County vector control detects West Nile virus in dead bird for first time this year

San Mateo County's Mosquito and Vector Control District has detected West Nile virus in a dead bird for the first time this year.

The bird -- an American crow -- was collected in South San Francisco earlier this week, the vector control district said Wednesday.

It is the first case of the virus found in San Mateo County since 2018. Though reports of dead birds indicate presence of the virus, the risk to humans remains low.

West Nile virus primarily affects birds, but humans, horses and other animals can get infected if bitten by an infected mosquito, which are vectors for the virus. The virus cannot be spread person to person.

The county's vector control district encouraged people to report fresh bird carcasses to the California West Nile Virus Hotline at westnile.ca.gov or by calling 877-WNV-BIRD.