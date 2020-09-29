Spare the Air alerts issued through Friday due to wildfire smoke

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending its ongoing Spare the Air alerts through Friday as the result of smoke from wildfires in Napa and Sonoma counties.

The Glass Fire, which began early Sunday morning in Napa Valley, had burned about 36,000 acres in the North Bay as of 6 p.m. Monday.

The smoke from the fire is expected to impact the air quality in the Bay Area through the end of the week. Residents are advised to stay inside with windows and doors closed, or visit a cooling center if inside temperatures become too hot.

"Smoke from the Glass Fire will continue to impact the region throughout the week," said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the air district. "Residents should monitor air quality closely and avoid exposure if smoke reaches unhealthy levels."

During a Spare the Air alert, it is illegal for Bay Area residents and businesses in all nine counties to use a wood-burning device, such as a fireplace or wood stove. First-time violations can result in a fine of $100, with second-time violations resulting in a fine of up to $500.