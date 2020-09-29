News

Portola Valley man accused of sexually assaulting minor pleads not guilty

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 29, 2020, 11:49 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A 19-year-old Portola Valley man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor has pleaded not guilty, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

James Nell Jr. was arrested Thursday, Sept. 24, in San Mateo on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under 14 years old, oral copulation with a child under 14 years old, sexual intercourse with a minor and furnishing harmful matter to a minor, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Nell Jr. and the victim, a 13-year-old girl, started talking through social media, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Nell Jr. then sent her a sexually explicit video over Snapchat and said his friend would pay her for nude photos, Wagstaffe said.

The victim ran away from home, and Nell Jr. brought her to his Portola Valley home where he sexually assaulted her, according to the DA's office. Nell Jr. then warned the girl not to tell anyone or they would get in trouble, adding he would kill himself if he went to jail, Wagstaffe said.

The girl later returned home, and Nell Jr. visited and sexually assaulted her there as well, according to the DA's office. The victim's mother learned about the incidents upon reviewing text messages on her daughter's cellphone.

Sponsored
...
Wonders of the water: Meet the tide pool whisperer of the San Mateo coastline

Dive into the aquatic oddities, coastal creatures and other rapidly-disappearing denizens of the Peninsula shores.

...
Sponsored
Wonders of the water: Meet the tide pool whisperer of the San Mateo coastline

Dive into the aquatic oddities, coastal creatures and other rapidly-disappearing denizens of the Peninsula shores.

In August, Sheriff's Office detectives began investigating a report of a sexual assault case involving a minor under the age of 14 that occurred on July 1. The incidents took place between May 1 and July 1, prosecutors said.

Nell Jr. appeared at a felony arraignment hearing on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty and was appointed a private defender. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Nell Jr. remains in custody with bail set at $200,000. The court granted prosecutors' request for an order barring him from contacting the victim.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

...
Sponsored
Wonders of the water: Meet the tide pool whisperer of the San Mateo coastline

Dive into the aquatic oddities, coastal creatures and other rapidly-disappearing denizens of the Peninsula shores.

Portola Valley man accused of sexually assaulting minor pleads not guilty

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 29, 2020, 11:49 am

A 19-year-old Portola Valley man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor has pleaded not guilty, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

James Nell Jr. was arrested Thursday, Sept. 24, in San Mateo on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under 14 years old, oral copulation with a child under 14 years old, sexual intercourse with a minor and furnishing harmful matter to a minor, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Nell Jr. and the victim, a 13-year-old girl, started talking through social media, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Nell Jr. then sent her a sexually explicit video over Snapchat and said his friend would pay her for nude photos, Wagstaffe said.

The victim ran away from home, and Nell Jr. brought her to his Portola Valley home where he sexually assaulted her, according to the DA's office. Nell Jr. then warned the girl not to tell anyone or they would get in trouble, adding he would kill himself if he went to jail, Wagstaffe said.

The girl later returned home, and Nell Jr. visited and sexually assaulted her there as well, according to the DA's office. The victim's mother learned about the incidents upon reviewing text messages on her daughter's cellphone.

In August, Sheriff's Office detectives began investigating a report of a sexual assault case involving a minor under the age of 14 that occurred on July 1. The incidents took place between May 1 and July 1, prosecutors said.

Nell Jr. appeared at a felony arraignment hearing on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty and was appointed a private defender. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Nell Jr. remains in custody with bail set at $200,000. The court granted prosecutors' request for an order barring him from contacting the victim.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.