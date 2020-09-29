News

In Atherton council race, challenger boasts biggest campaign war chest

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Candidates running in this November's Atherton City Council race filed campaign disclosure statements Sept. 24 for the period starting July 1 and ending Sept. 19.

There are four candidates running for two seats: incumbents Elizabeth Lewis and Cary Wiest, and challengers Christine David and Diana Hawkins-Manuelian.

Statements show that Vice Mayor Lewis plans to raise and spend less than $2,000, which excuses her from filing campaign finance reports.

Wiest's committee reportedly raised $3,135.26, which includes a $1,310.26 loan from himself and $300 from retired former councilman Jerry Carlson. Wiest spent $3,135.26 on postage and postcards. View Wiest's report here.

David's committee raised $5,760, including a $5,000 loan to herself. She spent $7,298.19 on office supplies, marketing, advertising, yard signs, a website, web development interns and Zoom and Google tools. Donors to her campaign during this period were: Sandy Crittenden, the former owner of the Park and Guild movie theater properties in Menlo Park, who's listed as retired, $300; Marilee Gardner, retired, $250; Michelle Olsen, orthodontist, $100; Dan Fabiano, retired, $50; Robert Ferrando, real estate, $50. View David's report here.

Hawkins-Manuelian's committee said it raised $2,000 from her spouse George Manuelian, Amazon executive. She didn't spend any money during this period. View her report here.

The next round of campaign disclosure statements are due Thursday, Oct. 22, for the period ending Oct. 17.

