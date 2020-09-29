In Atherton council race, challenger boasts biggest campaign war chest

Candidates running in this November's Atherton City Council race filed campaign disclosure statements Sept. 24 for the period starting July 1 and ending Sept. 19.

There are four candidates running for two seats: incumbents Elizabeth Lewis and Cary Wiest, and challengers Christine David and Diana Hawkins-Manuelian.

Statements show that Vice Mayor Lewis plans to raise and spend less than $2,000, which excuses her from filing campaign finance reports.

Wiest's committee reportedly raised $3,135.26, which includes a $1,310.26 loan from himself and $300 from retired former councilman Jerry Carlson. Wiest spent $3,135.26 on postage and postcards. View Wiest's report here.

David's committee raised $5,760, including a $5,000 loan to herself. She spent $7,298.19 on office supplies, marketing, advertising, yard signs, a website, web development interns and Zoom and Google tools. Donors to her campaign during this period were: Sandy Crittenden, the former owner of the Park and Guild movie theater properties in Menlo Park, who's listed as retired, $300; Marilee Gardner, retired, $250; Michelle Olsen, orthodontist, $100; Dan Fabiano, retired, $50; Robert Ferrando, real estate, $50. View David's report here.