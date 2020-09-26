Letters to the editor: Caltrain tax initiative, climate change

Measure RR reduces individual vehicle miles traveled, which is a solution that eases the consequences of climate-related hardships, especially to low and moderate income households. Under the plan to upgrade the train, discounts for low-income passengers would be added. Caltrain preserves the maximum protection of public health and the environment. Please vote yes on Measure RR.

Caltrain service is an indispensable transportation resource for our tri-county area. Measure RR proposes a modest one-eighth cent sales tax in order to continue to provide and improve efficient service, including faster and more frequent trains. It is crucial that consistent, long-term funding be provided to Caltrain as fares cover only 70% of operating costs. Once the electrification of the system is complete, Caltrain will offer a low-carbon alternative to their diesel engines, which is fundamental for our environment and well-being.

Starting college in California last year, I loved the environmental awareness and political advocacy in the atmosphere but hastily evacuated in March. As I sit at home, I wonder when I can ever return to campus and breathe in the fresh air without a mask because of respiratory viruses or wildfire smoke.

Moreover, environmental issues are inseparable from social justice and public health; those most harmed by environmental degradation are the most marginalized, such as inmate firefighters and low-income neighborhoods near hazardous waste sites.

Pictures of blazing orange skies on my friends' social media resembled an apocalypse movie poster. Yet the 3.5 million acres burned by nearly 8,000 wildfires in California are not just another unfortunate event of this year — they're sparks of increasingly common and more severe wildfires in the years ahead.

Aside from the coronavirus crisis and political upheaval, 2020 is confronting the climate change challenge. These past few weeks, California fires directly caused by humans have been exacerbated by dry forest conditions.

The Almanac accepts guest opinions of up to 600 words and letters to the editor of up to 300 words. Send signed op-eds and letters to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday, respectively. No form letters, please.

Letters to the editor: Caltrain tax initiative, climate change

Uploaded: Sat, Sep 26, 2020, 10:55 am

Yes on Measure RR Caltrain service is an indispensable transportation resource for our tri-county area. Measure RR proposes a modest one-eighth cent sales tax in order to continue to provide and improve efficient service, including faster and more frequent trains. It is crucial that consistent, long-term funding be provided to Caltrain as fares cover only 70% of operating costs. Once the electrification of the system is complete, Caltrain will offer a low-carbon alternative to their diesel engines, which is fundamental for our environment and well-being. Measure RR reduces individual vehicle miles traveled, which is a solution that eases the consequences of climate-related hardships, especially to low and moderate income households. Under the plan to upgrade the train, discounts for low-income passengers would be added. Caltrain preserves the maximum protection of public health and the environment. Please vote yes on Measure RR. Donna Davies Mountain View Climate change challenge Aside from the coronavirus crisis and political upheaval, 2020 is confronting the climate change challenge. These past few weeks, California fires directly caused by humans have been exacerbated by dry forest conditions. Pictures of blazing orange skies on my friends' social media resembled an apocalypse movie poster. Yet the 3.5 million acres burned by nearly 8,000 wildfires in California are not just another unfortunate event of this year — they're sparks of increasingly common and more severe wildfires in the years ahead. Moreover, environmental issues are inseparable from social justice and public health; those most harmed by environmental degradation are the most marginalized, such as inmate firefighters and low-income neighborhoods near hazardous waste sites. Starting college in California last year, I loved the environmental awareness and political advocacy in the atmosphere but hastily evacuated in March. As I sit at home, I wonder when I can ever return to campus and breathe in the fresh air without a mask because of respiratory viruses or wildfire smoke. Catherine Luo Stanford

The Almanac accepts guest opinions of up to 600 words and letters to the editor of up to 300 words. Send signed op-eds and letters to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Monday and noon on Tuesday, respectively. No form letters, please.