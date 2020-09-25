Wolosin leads in campaign fundraising, endorsements for Menlo Park council's District 3 race

So far, Wolosin's campaign has raised $11,179 this year, $500 of which came from her personal contributions. Of the funds raised this year, she received $4,555 in cash contributions and $138 in non-monetary contributions between July 1 and Sept. 19.

District 3 stretches from Crane Street downtown to Coleman Avenue and from San Francisquito Creek and Willow Road to the Atherton border in the Felton Gables neighborhood.

Candidates who have raised less than $2,000 are not required to submit additional paperwork detailing who contributed to their campaigns or the size of individual donations.

The other two candidates, Max Fennell and Chelsea Nguyen, turned in forms reporting each had raised under $2,000.

Jen Wolosin has raised the most money so far among Menlo Park's District 3 City Council candidates, according to the latest campaign finance reports due Sept. 24.

Candidate Chelsea Nguyen did not have any endorsements listed on her campaign website and did not immediately respond to a request to name who had endorsed her on Sept. 25. However, independent blogger and District 3 resident Stu Soffer said he favored Nguyen's candidacy in a recent [ blog post . This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Candidate Max Fennell told The Almanac in an email that he has neither received nor asked for endorsements and is focused instead on reaching out to members of the neighborhood directly for his campaign.

Wolosin's endorsement list is lengthy and includes a number of local government and civic leaders. According to her campaign website , she has been endorsed by the San Mateo County Democratic Party, Sierra Club, San Mateo Labor Council, Planned Parenthood Advocates Mar Monte, Peninsula Young Democrats, DemFems Silicon Valley, Peninsula for Everyone, SEIU Local 521, and BAYMEC, a local political action committee supporting LGBTQ civil rights. She has also been endorsed by local elected and appointed leaders such as state Sen. Jerry Hill; Josh Becker, state senate candidate; local Assemblyman Marc Berman; Don Horsley and Dave Pine, San Mateo County supervisors; Joe Simitian, Santa Clara County supervisor; Drew Combs, Ray Mueller and Betsy Nash, Menlo Park council members; and 27 current or former members of appointed committees and commissions in Menlo Park.

Wolosin got a head start in her campaign when she declared her plans to run for the District 3 seat back in January . In contrast, Fennell and Nguyen did not announce their plans to run until July.

Wolosin leads in campaign fundraising, endorsements for Menlo Park council's District 3 race