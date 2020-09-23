Cleaning up the coast at Cooley Landing

This weekend offers the community another chance to get outside and do some good at the same time. Grassroots Ecology is hosting its final Coastal Cleanup event of September on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon at Cooley Landing, 2100 Bay Road, East Palo Alto.

Volunteers are invited to pick up trash and recyclables to help keep waterways clean and healthy.

The event is held on a self-guided, drop-in basis, to adhere to social distancing and public health guidelines. Participants will be using the CleanSwell app to keep track of the trash found. Enter the group name "East Palo Alto Egrets" to represent the Cooley Landing project. Volunteers are encouraged to bring a bucket or bag, gloves, drinking water, hand sanitizer, sunscreen, and closed-toe shoes.

To register for the event, and for more information, go to Eventbrite.com.