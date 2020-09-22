Today: Special fire board meeting on the future of Community Crisis Management and district volunteer organizations

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District is holding a virtual study session beginning at 4 p.m. today (Sept. 22) to discuss the future of Community Crisis Management and volunteer organizations within the district.

Receiving sponsorship from the fire district, the Community Crisis Management team is responsible for emergency training, logistics and communication.

Each community in the district has its own volunteer emergency response organization, with Atherton's ADAPT program being the oldest and most established, according to a June Almanac article. Menlo Park's MPC Ready just started this year, and East Palo Alto has its own organization.

Fire district board member Chuck Bernstein said Tuesday that after the subject came up at a recent board meeting, he made a motion to hold this study session. The district's Emergency Preparedness Committee, which Bernstein currently sits on, has also discussed it over the last couple of years.

"Our goal is to hear from the public -- not just the public but specifically the volunteer organizations that are working there -- what their needs are and what they would like to see the district do," he said. "We as a committee have been interested in what's possible and what we should be doing, and we just felt it was time to hear from the public and these organizations about the possible roles we could have."