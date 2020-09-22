Today: Special fire board meeting on the future of Community Crisis Management and district volunteer organizations

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District is holding a virtual study session beginning at 4 p.m. today (Sept. 22) to discuss the future of Community Crisis Management and volunteer organizations within the district.
Receiving sponsorship from the fire district, the Community Crisis Management team is responsible for emergency training, logistics and communication.
Each community in the district has its own volunteer emergency response organization, with Atherton's ADAPT program being the oldest and most established, according to a June Almanac article. Menlo Park's MPC Ready just started this year, and East Palo Alto has its own organization.
Fire district board member Chuck Bernstein said Tuesday that after the subject came up at a recent board meeting, he made a motion to hold this study session. The district's Emergency Preparedness Committee, which Bernstein currently sits on, has also discussed it over the last couple of years.
"Our goal is to hear from the public -- not just the public but specifically the volunteer organizations that are working there -- what their needs are and what they would like to see the district do," he said. "We as a committee have been interested in what's possible and what we should be doing, and we just felt it was time to hear from the public and these organizations about the possible roles we could have."
Fellow board member Rob Silano said in an email that he's received feedback from some members of the volunteer groups indicating they "are not happy with the current CCM structure and the support the fire district has given them."
"Since Emergency Preparedness is the responsibility of the town and cities within our fire district, the district has supported these volunteer groups with monetary resources, training classes, and equipment issues, without any policy or procedures," Silano said. "Our CCM Group needs a lot of work. It is too big and does not address the representation of all the volunteer groups within our fire district. It is not a fair group. Many times, it does not share the volunteers, training, and equipment with all the other volunteer groups.
"We need to do more to support all volunteer groups equally," he continued. "In turn, some cities need to provide their volunteer groups with their support. All our communities need to further find a way to tap into this great resource of volunteers within our community."
To view the meeting agenda or information on how to participate via Zoom, click here.
Comments
Registered user
Menlo Park: Park Forest
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
This is my recommendation to the Fire Board:
Dear Fire Board,
• The economic impact of Covid 19 on those entities which rely heavily on Occupancy Taxes and sales taxes will be profound and long lasting. Those entities will have to reduce their current scope of activities and they will certainly be unable to undertake ANY new activities.
• Notwithstanding the fact that, under California law, the responsibility for emergency planning and civilian disaster preparedness rests with the cities/town the Fire District is the only entity that has the skill and resources to actually provide a meaningful response in the event of a disaster.
• I urge you to not waste your time and efforts by operating at the margins in fine tuning the existing efforts that have very little chance of ever providing a meaningful citizen-based response capability.
• Therefore, the Fire District should enter into MOU’s with Atherton, Menlo Park and East Palo Alto to become the lead agency in event of a disaster, to operate a Combined Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and to train, equip and routinely exercise a large number of citizen volunteers that can operate at the individual residence and neighborhood level.
Respectfully submitted,
Peter F. Carpenter
Menlo Park Fire Protection District
• Director (2001 – 2009)
• Director (2010 - 2012)
• Director (2013- 2018)
MPFPD CERT (2005-present)
City of Palo Alto CERT (2020)
Park Forest Plus Prepare
•Co-Founder (2020)
•Block Captain (2020)
ADAPT CERT 2010?-2018