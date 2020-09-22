TheatreWorks offers a new take on 'Pandora'

Laurel Ollstein's new play "Pandora" offers a new spin on the very ancient myth about the titular first woman, her curiosity about the world into which she's been created, and of course, her troublesome box.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will be offering a livestream of a workshop reading of "Pandora," directed via Zoom by TheatreWorks' Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli and featuring a cast from around the U.S. The production, running Sept. 24-28, is part of the theater company's New Works from Home program. The play is an exploration "into the world-changing curiosity and hope resulting from one woman’s fateful actions," according to a press release.

Starring in the title role is Katy Sullivan, an acclaimed actor as well as a Paralympic track and field athlete. She's joined in the reading by Scott Aiello, Jeremy Kahn, Katharine Lorraine, Mary Beth Fisher, Katherine Hamilton and Carrie Paff.

Access to the show is free, but donations to TheatreWorks are encouraged. Viewers can sign up at TheatreWorks.org and a link will be emailed.