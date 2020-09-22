More businesses can open as San Mateo County moves into less restrictive 'red' tier'

San Mateo County moved to the less-restrictive red tier of California's COVID-19 classifications on Tuesday, meaning additional businesses can open.

The county maintained a case rate of less than 7% for the last two weeks, allowing it to move out of the most restrictive purple or "widespread" risk tier to the red or "substantial" risk tier, indicating a lower risk of COVID-19 transmission.

This means restaurants, shopping centers, museums, places of worship, movie theaters and gyms can open indoors with limited capacity. People can visit covid-19.ca.gov/safer-economy and type in "San Mateo County" for specific industry guidelines.

"Hallelujah, we are out of the purple and into the red," San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said in a statement. "Now we can eat indoors again, go see a movie and get some exercise at the gym."

"What each and every one of us can do is to commit to patronizing our local businesses," said Warren Slocum, president of the county's Board of Supervisors. "Let's be safe, be healthy and help ensure our small businesses are with us today and tomorrow and the future."