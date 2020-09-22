Great Glass Pumpkin Patch marks 25th anniversary with two-week virtual sale

The virtual world has hosted many events that otherwise wouldn't have happened this year and that goes for a number of favorite local traditions as well, including the Bay Area's sparkliest "pumpkin patch."

The Great Glass Pumpkin Patch is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with an all-online sale.

The pumpkin patch, which features hundreds of handcrafted glass-blown pumpkins created by California glass artists, is available online any time Sept. 24-Oct. 4. Proceeds benefit the artists, the Bay Area Glass Institute and the Palo Alto Art Center Foundation.

In a special nod to the patch's silver anniversary, the event kicks off Sept. 24, 3 p.m., with a special treat for collectors and fans: a Zoom event where they can share their collections and show off their favorite glass gourds from previous years.

The Great Glass Pumpkin Patch Goes Online can be found at greatglasspumpkinpatch.com.